Stephanie White unleashes impassioned tirade at officials after Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham scuffles: "Obvious the stuff was brewing"

Stephanie White didn’t hold back following the Indiana Fever’s emotionally charged game against the Connecticut Sun, which was marred by multiple stoppages and escalating tensions. The Fever head coach delivered a fiery post-game critique of the officiating after Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were involved in heated altercations with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey.

The game took a physical turn early on, with Clark first being poked in the eye by Sheldon and later shoved to the floor by Mabrey. The intensity only escalated in the final moments, when Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon while preventing a score during garbage time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

White criticized the officials for losing control of the game, noting that tempers flared repeatedly without proper intervention. She didn’t mince words, bluntly stating, "everyone’s getting better, except the officials," while calling on the referees to step up and maintain order more effectively.

"I think it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing, right?" White told reporters. "When the officials don't get control of the ballgame, when they allow that stuff to happen, and it's been happening all season long."

Here's the full video:

Expand Tweet

This marked the second time this season that Stephanie White has publicly criticized the officiating. Earlier, she was fined after openly calling out the referees following the Fever’s loss to the New York Liberty on May 24.

Also read: "Got justice for Caitlin Clark": Fever fans react as chilling clip of Sophie Cunningham grabbing Jacy Sheldon's neck during altercation surfaces

Emotionally charged Fever vs. Sun game sees 3 ejections

The Fever vs. Sun matchup was a highly charged contest that featured six technical fouls, three ejections and two flagrant fouls. In the first on-court altercation, Jacy Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1, while Caitlin Clark, Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles each received technical fouls.

The intensity further escalated, where Sophie Cunningham was hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen were also assessed technical fouls for fighting and were both ejected as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More