Stephanie White unleashes impassioned tirade at officials after Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham scuffles: "Obvious the stuff was brewing"

Stephanie White didn’t hold back following the Indiana Fever’s emotionally charged game against the Connecticut Sun, which was marred by multiple stoppages and escalating tensions. The Fever head coach delivered a fiery post-game critique of the officiating after Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were involved in heated altercations with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey.
The game took a physical turn early on, with Clark first being poked in the eye by Sheldon and later shoved to the floor by Mabrey. The intensity only escalated in the final moments, when Cunningham committed a hard foul on Sheldon while preventing a score during garbage time.
White criticized the officials for losing control of the game, noting that tempers flared repeatedly without proper intervention. She didn’t mince words, bluntly stating, "everyone’s getting better, except the officials," while calling on the referees to step up and maintain order more effectively.
"I think it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing, right?" White told reporters. "When the officials don't get control of the ballgame, when they allow that stuff to happen, and it's been happening all season long."
This marked the second time this season that Stephanie White has publicly criticized the officiating. Earlier, she was fined after openly calling out the referees following the Fever’s loss to the New York Liberty on May 24.
Emotionally charged Fever vs. Sun game sees 3 ejections
The Fever vs. Sun matchup was a highly charged contest that featured six technical fouls, three ejections and two flagrant fouls. In the first on-court altercation, Jacy Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1, while Caitlin Clark, Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles each received technical fouls.
The intensity further escalated, where Sophie Cunningham was hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen were also assessed technical fouls for fighting and were both ejected as well.