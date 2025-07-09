"Still got smoke for Cheryl Reeve" - WNBA fans unleash chaos as Caitlin Clark shakes up All-Star game with unprecedented coaching trade

All-Star team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier made an unprecedented move as they swapped their coaches following the draft on Tuesday. The trade brought Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who was originally slated for Team Clark, to Team Collier, for Liberty coach Sandy Brondello.

The coaching swap was not part of the mentioned rules of the draft, but Clark and Collier had already made their decisions before the televised selections on ESPN.

WNBA fans then blew up after the stunning coaching trade. Some fans speculated that the trade stemmed from Clark's relationship with Reeve, who has had swipes at the Indiana Fever star and was believed to be the reason for her omission from Team USA last year.

“Yessir we still got smoke for Cheryl keeping CC off the Olympic team,” one fan noted.

“Caitlin is one of the pettiest person I know she know darn well why she wanted to do the coach trade lol and I love her for it LMAO,” another fan wrote.

“Good for CC for making her own decision to trade coaches without asking permission. Best decision!,” one fan said.

On X, other fans got curious about who initiated the coaching trade.

AngelaY Who requested that trade? 😎

The Indiana Fever Haha i want to know who requested the coaching trade?

Honey Hahahaha, CC was the one to initiate the talk for sure.

Last season, Clark led Team WNBA to a win over Team USA, then coached by Reeve, in the All-Star weekend. The national squad then went on to compete in the Paris Olympics, where they won the gold medal.

Reeve’s Lynx, and Brondello’s Liberty hold the top two seeds this season, earning them the right to coach the All-Star squads.

Napheesa Collier calls coach trade ‘bad move’ for Caitlin Clark

With the coaching trade, Collier brings her coach, Cheryl Reeve, to her side in the All-Star game. According to the Lynx star, it will boost their chemistry for the game.

"I agree with the trade. I love Cheryl. She's my coach here. And you know what? That's just going to be worse for Team Clark because now we got more chemistry on our side. We got more synergy. We know what we expect from each other,” Collier said.

It remains to be seen how the trade will work out for both squads. For now, Clark, and Collier look to gain momentum for their teams before the All-Star break.

