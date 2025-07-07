"Stop talking": Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas holds nothing back as Sophie Cunningham clarifies stance after expansion uproar

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas never misses an opportunity to weigh in on the hottest topics in the basketball world. This past weekend, Thomas reacted to a WNBA player's controversial take on the league's expansion.
Last Tuesday, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham publicly questioned whether WNBA players would be excited to play in Detroit and Cleveland, two cities that are set to host expansion teams. This comment drew a strong negative response online, and a few days later, Cunningham addressed the backlash in an interview with Fever beat reporter Tony East.
"I think people totally misread the situation. I would never speak down upon middle-class, blue-collar working people. That’s where I come from," Cunningham told East. "I’m from Missouri. I get I’m in Indiana, and that’s why I’m kind of hinting at Broadway sounds fun, Sophie in Miami sounds fun."
Despite this attempt by Cunningham to backtrack, she continued receiving negative comments on social media. One of these comments came from Thomas, who'd apparently had enough of Cunningham's opinions.
"Just stop talking lady lol," Thomas posted on Instagram this past Sunday.
Amidst all the controversy surrounding Cunningham's comments, there appears to be nothing standing in the way of the WNBA's plans to establish more expansion franchises over the next four years.
After the entry of the Golden State Valkyries this season, the cities of Portland and Toronto are set to welcome their own teams next year. Cleveland and Detroit are set to follow in 2028 and 2029, respectively, while Philadelphia will get its own ball club in 2030.
On Sunday, Thomas weighed in on another piece of WNBA news: the announcement of the 2025 All-Star reserves.
Included in this list were Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. With 2025 top draft pick Paige Bueckers getting a starting nod, this marks the first time in 14 years that three rookies have made the All-Star roster.
Thomas celebrated this milestone by posting a message of support on Instagram.
"Big Congrats @kikiiriafen @paigebueckers @soniacitron @washmystics," Thomas wrote in his comment.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place next Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.