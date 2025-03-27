Storm's $96,408 guard drops hilarious 4-word take on Lebron James ruthless mocking of Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James continued his trolling of Stephen A. Smith on social media, posting a photo of the longtime ESPN analyst practicing boxing on Wednesday. This comes after James was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about his relationships with numerous media men, including Stephen A.

James’ Instagram post caught the attention of numerous basketball personalities, including Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown, who reposted the video in her IG story along with a four-word reaction to the LA Lakers superstar.

Trending

“Lebron had time today,” Brown said.

Lexie Brown's IG story

James had a verbal confrontation with Stephen A. during a Lakers game earlier this month. The ESPN analyst later revealed that he was confronted by James for his comment about his son Bronny who also plays for the Lakers.

The Lakers star’s recent social media post is expected to stir more controversy in his feud with Stephen A., who is the main figure in ESPN’s morning show First Take.

Meanwhile, Brown ended her three-year run with the LA Sparks in the WNBA, as she was traded to the Seattle Storm in the offseason.

She played a total of 28 games in LA in the past two years due to her Crohn’s disease diagnosis, which was a recurring factor in her unavailability on the court. Despite the disease, Brown is expected to earn $96,408 in the 2025 season, according to Sportrac.

Lexie Brown opens up on Seattle Storm move after spending three seasons with LA Sparks

With the Seattle Storm, Lexie Brown will be playing on her fifth team in her WNBA career. The move ended her longest run with a team as the Sparks were Brown’s home from 2022 up to 2024.

Brown opened up about her move to the Storm in an episode of the Gil’s Arena on Mar. 14. Brown said that she was shocked after the deal but is now excited to start a new chapter in Seattle.

"It was a shock. The Sparks, you know when they made that move for Plum [Kelsey] ... I wasn't naive to the fact that they're bringing in this superstar ... and two weeks later I get the call that they've trade for me and I was just kind of like 'now I'm on the Seattle Storm and I'm really excited about it.' It was definitely a little bit of a blindside," she said.

The Storm bolstered their roster with the addition of two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces, adding to the team’s core of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

With the Storm, Brown will be joining former Sparks teammate Nneka Ogwumike as they try to remain in the playoff hunt after finishing fifth in the regular season last year.

