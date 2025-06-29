Sue Bird throws down blueprint for Caitlin Clark’s road to redemption amid horrendous slump: "Aari McDonald might have some impact"

WNBA legend Sue Bird was in attendance on Tuesday to watch Caitlin Clark live as the Indiana Fever took on the Seattle Storm. While the Fever came away with a 94–86 win, Clark continued to struggle, turning in one of the most challenging stretches of her young professional career.

Ad

It marked Clark’s third consecutive subpar performance, with poor shooting and turnovers once again dominating the conversation. After watching her up close, Sue Bird offered insight into Clark’s struggles, pointing out that the rookie guard isn’t getting enough easy looks. According to Bird, it’s on her teammates to create better scoring opportunities and get her open shots to help her find her rhythm.

"...it’d be really beneficial for her if she had players around her who could create shots for her," Bird said on her "Bird’s Eye View" podcast. "She has to create a lot of her own shots, but she’s also creating for her teammates- that’s where Aari McDonald might have some impact."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the victory over the Storm, Clark had a minimal impact, with Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell carrying the offensive load. The former Iowa star had a rough shooting night, going just 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc, finishing with only six points.

As a playmaker, Caitlin Clark continues to be a dynamic presence on the court, averaging an impressive 8.9 assists per game and consistently setting up her teammates for quality scoring opportunities. However, her aggressive style has also come with drawbacks as she currently leads the league in turnovers, averaging 5.9 per game.

Ad

Clark’s recent shooting slump has been particularly concerning, especially from beyond the arc, where she has missed 22 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

Lexie Hull on Caitlin Clark's recent struggles

Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull addressed Caitlin Clark’s recent struggles following the team’s win over the Seattle Storm. Hull expressed strong confidence in her point guard, emphasizing that every great player faces tough stretches and made it clear there’s absolutely no concern when it comes to Clark.

Ad

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it," Hull said. "She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Clark has missed the Fever’s last two games due to a groin injury. Indiana is set to face the Minnesota Lynx in the highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday and fans are hopeful the star guard, currently listed as day-to-day, will be ready to suit up for the marquee matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More