Sydney Colson claps back at online heckler over "MAGA" label: "Where tF u got that from"

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson rarely holds back on social media, as seen in another X post on Friday, right after her team's all-important win against the LA Sparks. Colson called out a fan for labelling her &quot;MAGA&quot; in one of her posts, calling out the referees during the Fever-Sparks game. Colson reposted the tweet, clapping back at the fan by telling them that the X user may not know the meaning of the word &quot;thrice.&quot;&quot;Idk where tF u got that from lmao but you FA SHO didn’t know the meaning of thrice,&quot; she said. The exchange started when Colson called some fans &quot;dumb&quot; for criticizing her for using the word &quot;thrice&quot; in some of her previous posts. Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKHe ran in TWICE tryna give the game away and that’s what had me weak 😂😂would it have been THRICE had time allowed for it?? (Thrice means three times. I see a lot of y’all who respond to me with IDIOTIC shit so I knew you didn’t know the definition of thrice since ur dumb🫶🏾)Colson missed the game due to a torn left ACL, which further depleted the Fever's guard rotation following the injuries of Aari McDonald (broken foot), Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL), and Caitlin Clark (groin).Colson appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists per game off the bench. However, the team held its own without some of its guards, as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have carried the team in the past month amid the injury woes. Fever's win against the Sparks improved their record to 21-18, moving them to the sixth seed, 3.0 games above the ninth spot.The victory also reinforced their playoff chances with five games remaining in their regular season schedule. Sydney Colson expresses support for teammate Kelsey Mitchell after lack of calls on physical playsThe Indiana Fever has struggled to deal with referees' inconsistencies on calls throughout the season. One of the biggest victims of this is Kelsey Mitchell, who has emerged as the team's go-to player since Caitlin Clark's absence. On Friday, Sydney Colson advocated for Mitchell to get the same treatment on calls as any other WNBA superstars. &quot;At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges,&quot; she wrote on X during the Fever-Sparks game. Mitchell averages 20.7 points per game this season, filling the team's need for an offensive leader in the second half of the season. The Fever will now have to carry their momentum in the final stretch of the season ahead of the playoffs.