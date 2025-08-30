  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Sydney Colson claps back at online heckler over "MAGA" label: "Where tF u got that from"

Sydney Colson claps back at online heckler over "MAGA" label: "Where tF u got that from"

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:52 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Sydney Colson claps back at online heckler over "MAGA" label - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson rarely holds back on social media, as seen in another X post on Friday, right after her team's all-important win against the LA Sparks. Colson called out a fan for labelling her "MAGA" in one of her posts, calling out the referees during the Fever-Sparks game.

Ad

Colson reposted the tweet, clapping back at the fan by telling them that the X user may not know the meaning of the word "thrice."

"Idk where tF u got that from lmao but you FA SHO didn’t know the meaning of thrice," she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The exchange started when Colson called some fans "dumb" for criticizing her for using the word "thrice" in some of her previous posts.

Ad

Colson missed the game due to a torn left ACL, which further depleted the Fever's guard rotation following the injuries of Aari McDonald (broken foot), Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL), and Caitlin Clark (groin).

Colson appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists per game off the bench.

However, the team held its own without some of its guards, as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have carried the team in the past month amid the injury woes.

Ad

Fever's win against the Sparks improved their record to 21-18, moving them to the sixth seed, 3.0 games above the ninth spot.

The victory also reinforced their playoff chances with five games remaining in their regular season schedule.

Sydney Colson expresses support for teammate Kelsey Mitchell after lack of calls on physical plays

The Indiana Fever has struggled to deal with referees' inconsistencies on calls throughout the season. One of the biggest victims of this is Kelsey Mitchell, who has emerged as the team's go-to player since Caitlin Clark's absence.

Ad

On Friday, Sydney Colson advocated for Mitchell to get the same treatment on calls as any other WNBA superstars.

"At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually & I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges," she wrote on X during the Fever-Sparks game.
Ad

Mitchell averages 20.7 points per game this season, filling the team's need for an offensive leader in the second half of the season.

The Fever will now have to carry their momentum in the final stretch of the season ahead of the playoffs.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications