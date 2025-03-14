Sydney Colson's mom drops 3-word response over Fever star's major NCAA announcement

Newly signed Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson is set to take on a notable role at the 2025 NCAA Tournament for both men and women. Yahoo Sports announced on Thursday that Colson will be part of a three-person team who “will deliver analysis (of the tournament) across multiple platforms.”

Reacting to the news, Sydney's mom, Simone Colson, shared the news coupled with a three-word response on Instagram.

"Booked and busy!" Simone wrote.

Simone Colson shares a three-word response to her daughter's major NCAA announcement (Image: @monecolson IG)

Sydney Colson will be joined by former NBA players Jimmer Fredette and Marcus Morris on the team. All three of them played college basketball from 2008 to 2011 before embarking on their professional careers.

The trio will be a part of the tournament's preview shows next Sunday and Monday. However, their roles after that are not clear yet.

Sydney Colson makes telling admission about her new role with Caitlin Clark & Co.

In a recent interview with Boardroom's Shlomo Sprung, Sydney Colson gave fans an insight into what her role is going to be for the Indiana Fever. The two-time WNBA champion reflected on her time with the Las Vegas Aces while relaying that she looks forward to bringing in the same energy with Indiana.

"With our team, we have to understand, like, every role is important," Colson said. "You need somebody to be excited about being a defensive stopper, you need somebody to be excited about getting rebounds. You need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy for everybody."

Sydney Colson is among the best defenders in the league and is capable of locking down the opponent's star players. While her last season's stats of 2.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game reflect her offensive ability, her strength lies on defense.

“Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments,” Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. “She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor.

The 5-foot-8 guard also possesses exceptional on-court awareness and is expected to be a good fit for the new Fever squad after they acquired experienced two-way stars in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard and a perimeter threat in Sophie Cunningham.

