"Taylor Swift is the GOAT": Caitlin Clark drops massive statement amid back and forth with Sydney Colson during celebration

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever celebrated their 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title after defeating the Minnesota Lynx, 74-59, in Tuesday’s final. Although Clark was sidelined with a groin injury, she joined her teammates for a lively postgame locker room celebration.
During the festivities, Clark, Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham — collectively dubbed the “Tres Leches” — and veteran Sydney Colson were vibing to music and taking song requests from fans for their locker room playlist.
One fan suggested a Sabrina Carpenter track, which Colson relayed to Clark, who was controlling the aux. The Tres Leches weren’t thrilled with the choice, leading to a funny moment where Colson apologized and Clark declared:
“Taylor is the GOAT (greatest of all time).”
Earlier in her first WNBA offseason, Caitlin Clark attended two back-to-back nights of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis, sharing a meet-and-greet with the singer and even getting the chance to meet Swift’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.
Speaking to ESPN, Clark praised Swift’s personality, emphasizing how genuine she was despite her fame.
"I think what people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it's her, whether it's me, whether it's another professional athlete or a pop star, we're real people," Clark said of Swift (per ESPN).
"We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I'm talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around.”
Caitlin Clark’s teammate likens her to Taylor Swift
This past offseason, the Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury, who shared how she sees her partnership with Caitlin Clark.
“I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift,” Cunningham said. “I am so excited for this. And I just think, honestly, she's just a great human, too.”
Carpenter and Swift are close friends, with Carpenter’s music career boosted by opening for Swift on the Eras Tour.
Cunningham has lived up to the role, standing up for Clark during a heated altercation against the Connecticut Sun last month, where she said she was simply protecting Clark. Cunningham was fined for the incident.