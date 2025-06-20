"That animosity is her own doing": Former NFL No. 1 pick blames Caitlin Clark for facing brutal physicality from WNBA rivals 

Former NFL No. 1 pick Keyshawn Johnson has blamed Caitlin Clark for the "animosity" she attracts in the WNBA. While discussing Clark facing brutal physicality while playing in the aftermath of Tuesday's tense game against Marina Mabrey and the Sun, Johnson and Paul Pierce debated why Clark gets fouled more.

Pierce seemingly believed that Clark didn't warrant such treatment, and she was facing it because of "animosity" towards her as the face of the WNBA despite being a rookie. Johnson shot down that notion, claiming Clark was responsible for what she's faced on the court.

"She's got some arrogance to her and swag to her," Johnson said on Thursday's episode of Fox Sports show "Speak".

Trending

"Look, last year they beat her up a little bit ... I don't necessarily know if it was just the face of the league or they were doing it from an intimidation standpoint 'cause they knew eventually she would be good and they wanted to just send the message.

"It's just carrying over this year, that's all it is. Look, that's the way they play. They're more physical than they were in the past, so that's what it is ... That animosity, though, some of that is her own doing."

Expand Tweet

While Caitlin Clark has faced some hard fouls, many people, including Keyshawn Johnson, believe that she invites trouble because of her "attitude" and trash-talking.

However, the argument Paul Pierce and others make is that Clark's actions are within limits. It's generally her playing well, which annoys her opponents, leading to on-court dust-ups.

Stephen A. Smith also thinks Caitlin Clark instigates resentment

Keyshawn Johnson's ex-ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith, also thinks Caitlin Clark is responsible for the resentment she gets in the WNBA. Smith cited the infamous situation between Clark and Angel Reese during the 2023 Women's National Championship game when the former LSU star waved back at her Iowa counterpart.

"There's also resentment towards her because she instigates resentment towards her sometimes," Smith said on Wednesday's "First Take" episode.

"The whole Angel Reese thing with her started because when Caitlin was giving it to everybody else, she was the one waving in their face."

Many were critical of Clark at the time, but the reality was that the incident was unwarranted, considering she made that gesture towards one of her Iowa coaches, not her opponents. Everyone initially believed Clark disrespected her opponents with that celebration, but that wasn't the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More