"That was a cheap shot": GMA's Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts sound off on Chennedy Carter's off-ball foul on Caitlin Clark

The off-ball foul on Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game had the whole nation talking about the notorious act. Now, Good Morning America's host and former NFL player Michael Strahan expressed his opinion on the foul in the latest episode of the morning TV show.

"That was unecessary. That was a cheap shot," Strahan said.

He also remarked on the foul involving Angel Reese and said that the veterans are probably showing them the harsh nature of the WNBA. Strahan's co-host on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts, dove deeper into the foul play involving Clark and expressed her opinion.

According to Roberts, basketball is a rough game, and altercations are prevalent at the professional level, such as in the WNBA. However, she agreed with Strahan's assessment that Carter took a cheap shot at Caitlin Clark. Furthermore, Roberts was impressed with how the Fever rookie handled the situation.

Clark was professional in her reaction, getting up from the foul and just looking at the official with her hands raised to her waist without any whining. She highlighted that the fanbase of Clark was more enraged by the incident than the star herself.

Chennedy Carter takes a jab at Caitlin Clark fans for trolling her

The Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter, who shoved Caitlin Clark in the back with a shoulder charge took a jab at the Clarkies for her social media. After receiving no flagrant but only a common foul offense while in the game, Caitlin Clark fans took it to themselves to throw shade at the Chicago Sky star.

On the same day after the game, Carter took a jab at the trolls.

"troll notifications blowing up . I love it," Carter tweeted.

Later the same day, she also took a jab at the critics who criticized her for the foul.

"we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer. man gtfoh , hoop or shut up …."

Carter sent a direct message to her haters, asking them to either play hoop or shut up.