"That's what it's all about": A'ja Wilson reveals real reason behind silver hair to tip off 2024 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces are set to defend their WNBA championship in the 2024 season, and A'Ja Wilson is coming in with a brand new look.

The growth of women's basketball in the past couple of years has been exponential, but with more eyes on the WNBA right now, the two-time champion took a chance to rebrand herself along with her mother team.

Entering this season, the Las Vegas Aces are bringing back the silver and black look. It was a chance for A'Ja Wilson to be creative by dying her hair silver to go with the new team colors.

"So when we found out that- obviously, the Aces, we lost the red a little bit, and we went back to silver and black, I said, why not do platinum silver hair? That's what's it all about-- rebranding," said Wilson through an interview with Fox News.

"We're here now with silver hair. I don't know how long she will stay, but I know I'm just having a little fun with it."

The bid for a WNBA three-peat for the Aces begins on May 14 when they open their new season against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury. The game will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena and the tip-off starts at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A'Ja Wilson ask basketball fans to get invested in women's basketball in the 2024 WNBA season

College stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are among the new names coming into the 2024 WNBA season, and they bring themselves a huge wave of basketball fans.

Seeing this trend coming to the professional ranks, A'Ja Wilson has asked fans to ride with the league through thick and thin.

“At this point, we’re going to continue to hope that people continue to invest in us. We have a lot of eyes on us. A lot of people are trying to pay attention." said Wilson through US Weekly.

"Invest in us and show that you want to be a part of the change. That way we can continue to break this glass ceiling that’s over us.”

Among the games that has been encircled by basketball fans is the matchup between A'Ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. The two teams first meet on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.