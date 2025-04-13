That’s a different breed" - Caitlin Clark makes her feelings known on Michael Jordan's legendary golf tales

Michael Jordan and Caitlin Clark have at least two things in common – they are both great basketball players and both love to play golf. Clark was a special guest at the 2025 Masters Tournament in Augusta, opening up about her love for the sport and talking legendary MJ golf stories.

Speaking on "Under The Umbrellas" with Kira K. Dixon, Clark discussed how she started playing golf among other topics. He was asked about Jordan, who is considered the greatest basketball player ever, and his epic tales on the greens over the years.

"I know MJ is really competitive with it," Clark said. "The stories about MJ are crazy. He would go play 18 then show up to the game and drop 35. I could never do that. Like that's a different breed."

Michael Jordan is known for his competitive nature, especially on the golf course. There have been a ton of stories of how he'll play an entire 18-hole and drop an amazing game the following day. And it's not just in the NBA, but also during the Olympics.

Jordan took his love for golf to another level when he founded The Grove XXIII, a luxury golf course located in Hobe Sound, Florida. It's a very exclusive club and people can only come in via invitation. It was designed by Bobby Weed Golf Design, one of the leading companies in designing golf courses.

According to Nichols Architects, the entire course and facilities cost the Chicago Bulls legend around $20 million. He's been a regular on the green now that he has relocated to Jupiter, Florida. He already sold the majority of his shares with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

MJ now enjoys his luxurious golf sanctuary and his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. As for Caitlin Clark, she participated in a golf tournament at The Annika back in November. She spent some time on the golf course during her offseason, though she prioritized bulking up for her sophomore year in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark joined by many athletes and celebrities for this year's Masters

Caitlin Clark joined by many athletes and celebrities for this year's Masters. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Masters Tournament is one of the four major championships in golf, along with the PGA Tour, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. It's held every April, starting on the weekend and ending on the second Sunday of the month. It's held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

It's a prestigious location and tournament, with many celebrities and athletes attending the big event. Caitlin Clark was joined by fellow Indianapolis legend Peyton Manning and other basketball stars such as A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Grant Hill, David Lee and JR Smith.

Other athletes and celebrities include Ken Griffey Jr., Caroline Wozniacki, Eli Manning, JJ Watt, Matt Ryan, Michael Strahan, Niall Horan, Joe Jonas and Noah Kahan.

