"That's Michael Jordan leaving the NBA" - Colin Cowherd underscores Caitlin Clark’s value to WNBA, compares her to Allen Iverson and Tiger Woods

Caitlin Clark has not played following the Indiana Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. The superstar point guard was expected to miss at least four games in two weeks. Clark remained out for a fifth straight game when the Fever went down 77-58 to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Ad

Following reports that WNBA TV ratings dropped by a staggering 55% without Clark, veteran talk show host Colin Cowherd reacted to the plummeting numbers.

“This is not Fever games just down. This is league [TV] ratings since she got hurt, down 55%. She is essentially the sun at the beach. If she’s out, nobody else is. … 55%. You know what that is? That’s Jordan leaving the NBA. Jordan left the NBA, they lost 50% of their numbers.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Herd host added that former NBA player Allen Iverson and golfing great Tiger Woods were “wildly popular” in their heydays. However, Cowherd claimed they did not consistently bring in ratings, relevance and revenue like Clark. According to him, only Michael Jordan leaving the NBA to play baseball and then retiring for good were comparisons to Clark’s impact on the WNBA.

TV ratings aren’t the only crucial factor taking a hit with Caitlin Clark injured. Ticket sales and attendance have also dropped in her absence. The Indiana Fever’s rematch against the Chicago Sky on June 7 was a highly-awaited showdown.

Ad

Following Clark’s unavailability, WNBA insider Christine Brennan reported:

Christine Brennan @cbrennansports LINK The Caitlin Clark Effect — in Chicago: “Prior to the announcement that (Clark) would be sidelined for at least 2 weeks, the resale ticket price began at $393. Over the last 12 days those prices have plummeted, with tickets available for as little as $12 the morning of the game.”

Ad

According to Fever coach Stephanie White on Monday, Caitlin Clark has yet to return to playing 5-on-5 drills. Nobody will be surprised if the WNBA TV ratings and tickets continue to suffer while Clark is out.

Fever will not rush Caitlin Clark’s return

More than just the plummeting TV ratings, the Indiana Fever are concerned with their stuttering performances without Caitlin Clark. Indiana is 2-3 while their superstar point guard played cheerleader on the sidelines.

Ad

Despite the clamor for Clark to return, the Fever are not obliging the fans. Stephanie White told reporters on Monday her team’s stance regarding the superstar guard’s potential return (via Chloe Peterson):

“It's completely different when you're just doing one-on-one workouts (then) when you're out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor and moving laterally. She's been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. We’re gonna be smart and we’re gonna be cautious.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

White added that they would “intentionally” work with Caitlin Clark to make her ready to play again. Regardless of TV ratings or their struggles, the Fever intend to err on the side of caution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More