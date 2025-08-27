"That's what he said": Sophie Cunningham boasts as doctor reveals injured knee is as healthy as it could be for someone her age

Sophie Cunningham has kept her spirits up despite tearing her right MCL, an injury that ended her WNBA season. On Tuesday’s episode of her Show Me Something podcast, the Indiana Fever forward even joked about her hurt knee.

When asked by co-host West Wilson about her surgery, recovery, and how she was feeling, the 29-year-old guard shared a positive update.

“Honestly, real good,” she said. “They said for my age, and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking real nice.”

Wilson responded, “f**k yeah.”

“That's what he said,” Cunningham quipped back.

The injury occurred on Aug. 17 against the Connecticut Sun, when Cunningham collided with Bria Hartley under the basket after Hartley went down in the paint and hit her knee.

Cunningham later clarified that she didn’t believe there was any malicious intent from Hartley, her former Phoenix Mercury teammate.

"I know Bria and I'm actually really good friends with Bria,” Cunningham said. “(There) was no ill intent. I think it was a basketball play. I was in the wrong spot at the wrong time. She fell. There's no way she'd go in there and try to hurt.

Before going down, Sophie Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 30 games, including 13 starts, filling a bigger role as the Fever battled injuries.

Sophie Cunningham shares rehab update

As rehab continues, Sophie Cunningham said her main challenge has been getting her knee straight.

“I've been (doing) a little bit of rehab, lots of icing, just trying to get extension,” she said. “‘Cause I guess with this knee surgery, I thought it'd be like the bending is what would be the hardest, but it's actually getting it straight.

“So a lot of people who get it, they have like a little curve in their knee because they can't straighten their legs. So I've been really trying to work on getting my legs straight.”

The Fever have struggled through August with a string of injuries, losing six of their last eight heading into Tuesday. But they snapped a two-game skid in emphatic fashion, routing the Seattle Storm 95-75 behind 27 points from Aliyah Boston, 22 from Odyssey Sims and 21 from Kelsey Mitchell.

