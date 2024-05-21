"That's a stupid investment" — Cameron Brink shares her first $10,000 purchase after securing her NIL deals

The Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink is part of arguably the most hyped WNBA class of the league’s history.

The No. 2 pick, along with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Aaliyah Edwards in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has contributed to increasing the visibility of the entire league.

The 22-year-old, who has already played two games for her team, recently sat down alongside Paul George on Podcast P. Brink is known to have signed NIL deals with multiple major brands already, and she went into detail about numerous aspects of her fledgling career.

During the podcast, Cameron Brink — estimated to be worth between $1-2 million — was asked about any major purchases she had made. She revealed that she bought a Hermes bag, which cost her $10,000, something that she regretted immediately:

“It was because I was with a really good family friend. She buys a lot of Hermes stuff, so she got me an appointment even though I've never bought anything. And so I bought, like, a bag, that's 10k. I'm like, 'that's a stupid investment.'"

However, Brink revealed that she later found out that the bags appreciate in value over time, although she has no intention of selling hers:

“But apparently they appreciate over time. You can sell it for like, 22. I'm not going to sell it, though, is the thing. I'm not selling that. I'm keeping that, but yeah.”

Brink went on to reveal that the bag was orange, her favorite color, and said that she felt "bougie" while making the purchase:

“I felt really bougie. They brought me my cappuccino;hthey brought me a glass of champagne. They brought me two glasses of champagne actually, so I was like 'okay, yeah, I'll buy it.' I love that. It's orange; my favorite color is orange. The W is orange, so that's probably my, like, stupidest purchase.”

The 22-year-old is preparing for the Sparks’ next matchup against the Washington Mystics, a team that has lost three straight games to open their campaign.

Cameron Brink is Stephen Curry's godsister

Brink isn’t new to top-class basketball. Stephen Curry's father, Dell Curry, played with Brink’s father, Greg Brink, for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The two player's mothers also went to the same university and were roommates. The Warriors legend’s parents are Cameron Brink's godparents, while Brink’s parents are Steph Curry's godparents.

Going into detail about their relationship on Podcast P, Brink claimed that being around Curry was a joy:

"He's taught me to bring the joy to everything... You always see him smiling, laughing, joking. Life's just a joy when you're around him. He's very much the same as he is now. He's probably one of the most consistent people I've ever known," she continued "... He's just a joy. He's always so fun to be around.”

She further said that the two of them had played basketball together in the past. However, they would more often end up playing video games:

"I feel we've played like more video games. I feel like we really should. I don't want to actually try on H.O.R.S.E. because I'm just going to get mad. If we shot, I would just give up. I'm competitive, but, like, with him, I'm realistic. He's going to whoop my a..."

Considering the kind of influences Brink has had right from the start, there is little doubt that she is well-placed to adjust to the WNBA’s demands.