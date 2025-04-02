"The baddies are in the building": Fans react as Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese & other WNBA stars spotted courtside together 

Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson were among the WNBA stars present at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York. Fans shared their thoughts on their presence at the premier high school basketball showcase.

In a number of viral videos on social media, the elite women's players were seen at courtside as they enjoyed the proceedings and lent support to basketball's future All-Stars.

Also spotted catching the action were Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings.

Fans shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) on the sight of the WNBA stars at the McDonald's All-American Game.

"The baddies are in the building!" one fan wrote.

"DiJonai and Rickea together should be a crime," another suggested.

"Fine sistas and Stew," a user highlighted.

"Misties plus court," a fan, meanwhile, said while alluding to Breanna Stewart, Carington and Jackson, who were teammates with Mist Basketball Club at Unrivaled Basketball League.

"🔥🔥" a comment simply put.

"Cute," a user complimented Reese.

"She is a real spectacle," another agreed.

Meanwhile, Sienna Betts, sister of UCLA star Lauren, helped the West squad beat the East 104-82 at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. The five-star center from Grandview High School in Colorado, and UCLA-commit, finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the victory to earn MVP honors.

She joined South Carolina's Joyce Edwards, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, USC's JuJu Watkins and UCLA's Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez as recent MVP award winners.

The 2025 edition of the McDonald's All-American Game was the 48th staging of the high school basketball showcase.

Breanna Stewart excited to see the next-generation talent at McDonald's All-American Game

New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart was excited to see the next-generation basketball stars strut their stuff at this year's edition of the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

In a brief conversation with SportsCenter Next, the three-time WNBA champion expressed her enthusiasm and support for the current batch of high school standouts, saying:

"Really excited to see next generation of talent coming up."

Breanna Stewart was a McDonald's All-American in 2012 after starring at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in New York.

She played for UConn in college, helping the Huskies to four straight NCAA titles from 2013 to 2016 while winning the tournament's Most Outstanding Players award each of the time among a host of individual accolades throughout her collegiate run.

Breanna Stewart was selected first overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, who she led to two league titles (2018 and 2020), where she was also named Finals MVP each time.

In 2023, she returned to New York and immediately made an instant impact, leading the Liberty to two straight WNBA Finals appearances and winning it all last season.

