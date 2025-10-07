"THE BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE": $78,831 free agent bids emotional goodbye to Indiana Fever

Odyssey Sims played a pivotal role in the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season campaign, where she helped the team withstand numerous injuries from its roster. In an Instagram post, Sims, who just finished her one-year $78,831 deal, bid goodbye to the Fever and their fans. In the lengthy post, Sims shared photos with her teammates while thanking the Fever organization for the opportunity they have given her. &quot;What a crazy summer, but this was one I will NEVER forget!!!,&quot; she wrote. The most fun I’ve had in a very long time! To my teammates THANK YOU for being so genuine and allowing me to be myself I enjoyed every moment being around everyone!! Indiana THANK YOU for another opportunity and believing in me, regardless of how bad people TRIED to tear me down. You made me feel welcomed and loved from day 1!! THE BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE! I appreciate all the love and support!!.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims was crucial in the Fever's playoff run, highlighted by her Game 3 semifinal performance against the Las Vegas Aces. In the game, she put up 27 points and six assists in the overtime game. Sims appeared as a starter in all eight playoff games for the Fever this season, averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The 33-year-old guard helped fill the Fever's backcourt woes, following the injuries of Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Sophie Cunningham. Sims was waived by the LA Sparks earlier this season, before signing with the Fever in the middle of the season amid the team's injuries. In her post, she teased that her WNBA career is still far from done, after wrapping up her 11th season. &quot;I’ve been through any and everything these last few years and guess what? I’m STILL HERE! 😎 one thing about me I won’t give up no matter the circumstances🫢🤫 I still got more left in this tank..😎 THANK YOU INDIANA FOR THIS FUN AND UNFORGETTABLE RIDE!! I LOVE Y’ALL!!!! 🫶🏽❤️,&quot; she wrote. Odyssey Sims reflects on Fever's Cinderella run Despite losing to the Aces in the semifinals, Odyssey Sims has kept her head high. Talking in Game 5's post-game press conference, Sims reflected on the team's expectations and how they eclipsed them with their playoff performances. “We came a long way, we did. We beat the odds,&quot; Sims said. We weren’t even supposed to be here, and for us to be here, we finished out strong. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted but we’ve still got to hold our heads high.”Sims is now a free agent and is expected to be a sough-after veteran guard for WNBA's next season.