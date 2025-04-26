"The better twin": Caitlin Clark shows love as Lexie Hull's sister stays on cloud nine over major milestone

Caitlin Clark heaped high praise on Lexie Hull's sister, Lacie Hull, over her latest social media post. On Friday, Lacie shared Instagram photos of herself with Lexie and the rest of their family after the WNBA star got engaged to her boyfriend, Will Matthiessen, last Saturday.

Ad

Lacie congratulated the couple and expressed her excitement for them.

"eeee!!! congrats @lexiehulll + @willmatthiessen !!! it's been a week and I'm still so giddy for y'all," Lacie wrote.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, Clark applauded her for supporting her sister.

"the better twin. Love this Lacie 🤍," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark's IG comment (via @lacie.hull/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have formed a close friendship since becoming teammates on the Indiana Fever last season. Clark was one of the players who surprised Hull with gifts to celebrate her engagement after it was announced last weekend.

Ad

Hull had a busy offseason. After reaching the playoffs last year for the first time in her professional career, she also took part in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull showed off cup stacking skills in playful challenge

Clark and Lexie Hull continued their bonding ahead of the upcoming season by playing a cup stacking challenge. In an Instagram video shared by the Indiana Fever on Friday, the duo showed off their skills by constructing a tower structure with plastic cups.

Ad

Ad

Clark eventually won the challenge as the tower was finished with her red cups on top. In the comment section of the post, she wrote:

"I’m crying 😂😭"

Hull, who lost the challenge, also reacted to the post.

"So bossy 🙄🙄🙄," she wrote, referring to CC.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull's IG comments (via @indianafever/Instagram)

With Clark heading into her second year and Hull entering her fourth in the league, both Fever stars will look to cement their growing friendship while taking advantage of it to influence positive results on the court in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More