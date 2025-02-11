"The big girls need their own bracket": $490,118 star doesn't mince words after beating Aliyah Boston in Unrivaled

Aliyah Boston faced off against Kahleah Copper in Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament on Monday. Despite having a size advantage, the Vinyl Basketball Club center fell short, losing 11-6 to the Rose Basketball Club star.

Following her victory, Copper, a former WNBA champion and current Phoenix Mercury player on a $490,118 contract, shared her thoughts on the matchup. The former WNBA Finals MVP didn’t hold back, stating candidly that centers should have their own bracket rather than competing against smaller guards and forwards.

"I think the big girls need their own bracket," Copper said. "Shoutout to AB (Aliyah Boston) for competing. Sometimes people look at the bracket and they are just like whatever. She battled, so I give it to her but I am a big guard so I could fight with her a little bit.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Basketball fans had plenty to say about Kahleah Copper’s candid remarks on facing the bigger and stronger Aliyah Boston. While some agreed with her stance, others shared their own unfiltered reactions.

"I been saying this since I found out about it. It’s not fair to match up centers with guards. It’s an unfair mismatch," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Copper is so funny," commented another fan.

"Unrivaled is just wrong," a fan said.

Aliyah Boston vs. Kahleah Copper 1-on-1 Unrivaled matchup: A recap

Aliyah Boston was outperformed by the more experienced Kahleah Copper in their 1-on-1 battle. The Indiana Fever center took four fewer shot attempts than Copper, which contributed to her loss.

Expand Tweet

Boston struggled offensively, shooting 2 of 10 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range. She collected eight rebounds, committed one turnover and made her lone free throw attempt.

Meanwhile, Copper was slightly more efficient, shooting 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. She also secured 10 rebounds, recorded one steal and went 1 of 1 from the charity stripe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback