Aliyah Boston and Kate Martin drop heartfelt 5-word reactions to Caitlin Clark's portraits with $101,590,000,000 brand

Aliyah Boston and Kate Martin shared a heartfelt reactions after Caitlin Clark took center stage in Nike’s Super Bowl ad alongside eight other superstar female athletes. Nike, a brand valued at $101.59 billion according to Forbes, made waves with its first Super Bowl commercial in over 25 years.

Following the ad's release, the Indiana Fever superstar shared portraits from her Nike photoshoot on Instagram, accompanied by a powerful message. Clark posted four images and the post was paired with a distinct caption.

"You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway," Clark wrote.

Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, and former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin, each shared their reactions to the superstar point guard’s post using just five words.

"OH YOU ATE THIS UP," Boston wrote.

"Never listen to the haters," Martin wrote.

In Nike's Super Bowl ad, Caitlin Clark was joined by fellow WNBA stars A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka, rising basketball talent JuJu Watkins, soccer standouts Sophia Smith and Alexia Putellas and Olympians Jordan Chiles and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Caitlin Clark's bond with Aliyah Boston and Kate Martin

Caitlin Clark shares a close bond with both Aliyah Boston and Kate Martin. Her friendship with Boston blossomed during their time together with the Indiana Fever last season, which also marked Clark’s rookie year in the WNBA.

Throughout the season, Clark and Boston consistently delivered standout performances, strengthening their on-court chemistry with each game. Their partnership played a crucial role in leading the Fever to the playoffs, ending the franchise’s eight-year postseason drought.

Meanwhile, Clark’s friendship with Martin is well known. She has often referred to Martin as her best friend, a bond that was forged over their four years together with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

