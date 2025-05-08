"The Caitlin Clark effect is back" - Sue Bird reviews Fever star's return to Iowa for WNBA preseason game

Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian National Team was heavily attended due to the Caitlin Clark effect. Aside from being the first time she's hooped with the Fever since last season, it was also a homecoming game for her as it was played at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena — her college home court.

Despite being a preseason contest, fans still flocked to see it, a fact discussed by Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on Thursday's episode of their "A Touch More" podcast. Rapinoe sang Clark's praises, especially complimenting her confidence and star power.

Meanwhile, Bird shared the figures for how many people tuned in to the game.

"The ratings for this game were 1.28 million" Bird said. "The game was on ESPN, it peaked at 1.6 (million) and she only played like 18 minutes. So, the Caitlin Clark effect is back."

The Indiana Fever did play a game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, but Clark did not suit up in that one.

Tickets for the Fever's preseason showdown against the Brazilian National Team went on sale as early as February. However, they were reportedly sold out within minutes of becoming available.

Caitlin Clark hit a logo three against Brazil in their preseason game

Caitlin Clark felt at home suiting up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena again. Although she didn't play long, she dazzled the crowd.

A highlight was Clark's 3-pointer, showcasing her shooting from downtown. In the final moments of the third quarter, the Fever star brought up the ball, slowed down at halfcourt, and made a shot.

She sank the deep-range three from the logo, drawing loud cheers.

In 18:42 mins of court time, Caitlin Clark registered 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting - including 4-of-6 from three - six rebounds, five assists and one block. Indiana dismantled the Brazilian National team, holding them to 44 points while scoring 108. Clark's 16 points weren't the highest; Kelsey Mitchell led with 17. Yet, the Fever excelled with Clark on the court, with a +48 on the +/- stat.

The Indiana Fever's next preseason game is Saturday against the Atlanta Dream.

