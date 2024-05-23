The crucial Caitlin Clark stat that underlines her struggles through 5 games on the Indiana Fever

After a historic run in college, the bar was set extremely high for Caitlin Clark upon entering the WNBA. While she's put together some strong outings, one concerning statistic has popped up.

As a lead guard, Clark is expected to run the offense along with scoring. The No. 1 pick is averaging 5.8 assists per game, but turnovers have been an issue for her at times.

Through her first five games, Caitlin Clark has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.0. This is a lackluster metric for a prospect who entered the league with such high expectations.

Clark's worst outing in terms of turnovers came during her debut against Connecticut Sun. She coughed the ball up 10 times and only finished with three assists.

Looking at her numbers at Iowa, Clark showed she was capable of taking care of the ball. During her senior season, she averaged 8.9 apg, and her assist-to-turnover ratio was 1.9.

As of late, Clark seems to be trending in the right direction. In her latest outing, she dished out seven assists while only committing three turnovers.

Clark's scoring numbers have met expectations from her time at Iowa. That said, limiting her turnovers must be a point of emphasis as she continues her rookie season.

Caitlin Clark still searching for first WNBA win

Even though Caitlin Clark has put up some impressive numbers in the WNBA, one thing has escaped her thus far. Through five games, the Indiana Fever are among the two teams that remain winless.

It's worth noting that part of the Fever's struggles has to do with their schedule. They opened the year with a mini-series against the New York Liberty, who are fresh off a WNBA Finals appearance.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever have come close to their first win on two occasions but failed to get over the hump. Earlier this week, they had a rematch with the Sun that went down to the wire. In the end, Connecticut walked away with an 88-84 victory.

On Wednesday night, the Fever hit the road to take on the Seattle Storm. This game too, would end up coming down to the final minutes. However, it was Seattle who came away with a two-point victory. Clark had one of her best performances of the season in this game, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Some of the Fever's upcoming opponents include the LA Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and a rematch with the Storm.