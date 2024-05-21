The WNBA 2024 season is underway, and as expected, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty picked up from where they left off last season. Both teams are unbeaten in the league, with Liberty playing two more games than the defending champions. Both teams appear to have hit their stride early on in the season.

With that, here are the top five teams in our WNBA power rankings after Week 1 of what has promised to be a humdinger season.

WNBA Power Rankings: Top 5 teams ft. Las Vegas Aces (Week 1)

#5 Minnesota Lynx [2-0]

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

The Minnesota Lynx have been one of the pleasant surprises this season, rolling off two wins on the bounce, both coming against the Seattle Storm.

Alanna Smith dropped a career-high 22 points and followed it up with another 16-point outing. The Lynx have been pesky on their defensive end and that has played a role in their solid start.

#4 Phoenix Mercury [1-1]

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury may have lost their season opener to the Las Vegas Aces, but they have shown an elite unit where Diana Taurasi has proven that she is still a force in the league.

Kahleah Copper has been a certified bucket in the league. She inked a deal in the offseason and Natasha Cloud joined in free agency. The Mercury has looked formidable since rattling off a win against the Atlanta Dream.

#3 Connecticut Sun [3-0]

Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Suns made a bold move by adding two new starters to their lineup: DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris. These quality players complement DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas well. As a result, the team has started the season with three wins, showing that they are a well-rounded unit.

#2: New York Liberty [4-0]

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty blitzed the Indiana Fever, ensuring that the spotlight was not only focused on Caitlin Clark. The Liberty spoiled the Fever's home opening in front of a record 17,000 people in Indiana, with reigning MVP Breanna Stewart scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu has proved to be a 3-point metronome already and that's a warning gong sounded to the rest of the league.

#1 Las Vegas Aces [2-0]

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces showed why they are reigning champs and while the Mercury showed a tough fight, Vegas hit their straps after starting off rusty.

They are without Chelsea Gray but have still looked sublime, playing with pace and nailing their transition game. Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson are still names that can single-handedly decimate opponents. They end up being our table-toppers for the power rankings.