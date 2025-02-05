"The disrespect is CRAZYYYYYYY": Fans stunned as WNBA makes massive gaffe in social media graphic for Caitlin Clark's new teammate

The Indiana Fever added DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday after the player signed a one-year deal, giving Caitlin Clark a new star teammate. With Bonner added to their star-studded roster, the Fever are one of the favorites to win the 2025 title.

Fans aren't easily mistaken with Bonner, as she's a six-time All-Star who can make a difference with her play on both ends. However, the WNBA's Instagram account caused a stir on social media when it announced the news incorrectly.

The image indicated that the player had joined the Fever, and they shared the news on Instagram Stories. Regretfully, for the league, Brittney Griner's name was used in place of the former Connecticut Sun guard. Given that Griner plays center and Bonner is a guard, there is a significant disparity between the two players.

Fans noticed the league's social media team's mistake, which caused quite a commotion on X (formerly Twitter). Here is some of what the fans had to say about the error.

"Nah cause the Disrespect is CRAZYYYYYYY," one fan said.

"The WNBA admin is so incompetent. They’re saying DB is BG 😭" another fan commented.

"They just hiring anybody at this point," a fan posted.

Other fans can't get over the mistake.

"Omg they are so bad," a fan said.

"Does BG know she's going to the fever 😭😭😭" another fan joked.

"Im convinced the wnba admins dont even watch the W," one fan said.

Upon checking the league's Instagram account, it can be seen that the graphic has since been fixed. Griner's name has been replaced with Bonner's.

The WNBA fixed their Instagram post about DeWanna Bonner joining the Indiana Fever. (Credits: IG/WNBA)

Who are Caitlin Clark's new teammates at Indiana Fever?

The Fever are making the most of Caitlin Clark, even though she's just about to enter her second professional season. During the offseason, Indiana kept Kelsey Mitchell by re-signing her during free agency.

The organization has also added valued veterans to help the young team compete. Bonner is their latest acquisition. Before that, the Fever traded for forward Sophie Cunningham in a four-team deal. The six-year pro out of Missouri has shown improvement and is one of the most reliable role players in the league.

Over the weekend, the Fever also pursued forward Natasha Howard. Howard is a two-time All-Star and has won three titles during her professional career. The power forward is also a tough defender as she earned the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and has made the All-Defensive First Team twice.

