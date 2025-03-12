"The Fever will be like the Beatles" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever's game against the Dream being moved to 17,000-seater arena

Caitlin Clark drew sellout crowds throughout her rookie season in the WNBA as she led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs. With her second season on the horizon, fans are excited for the 2025 WNBA regular season. Clark is expected to be one of the more popular players the league has to offer, and the Atlanta Dream have changed the venue for their season-opening home matchup against the Fever.

The Dream host the Fever on May 22, but because of how many people are expected to purchase tickets and attend the game, the venue has been changed. Instead of being played at The Gateway Center Arena, the matchup is being moved to State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks. State Farm Arena seats almost 17,000, while the Gateway Center can only hold 5,000.

Fans on social media reacted to the announcement that gives Caitlin Clark a larger stage on which to play when she and the Fever go on the road for the first time in their season. This isn't the first time that Clark's popularity has had teams change the venue of games to accommodate the anticipated crowd numbers, and she is expected to sell out arenas all over the country.

One fan was so bold as to compare the Indiana Fever to the Beatles, arguably the most popular band of all time.

"The Caitlin Clark Effect," commented one fan.

"The league know where the bread is buttered," one fan said, pointing out Clark's impact. "Time to extend Caitlin to a 8 figure a year deal. Break the bank for the lady."

"Just move all Fever game to NBA venues," suggested another fan, predicting Clark's continued popularity.

Some fans expressed disdain in the announcement and were frustrated that such news is announced on such a large scale every time there is a venue change.

"Yes we all know most wnba franchises will switch to a larger venue when CC and the fever come into town due to demand. We don’t need a tweet every time," one fan complained.

"The black owners bash Caitlin Clark whenever possible, but when it comes for them make money off of CC, they sure welcome her presence. smh," commented another.

How does Caitlin Clark improve from her Rookie of the Year campaign?

Caitlin Clark didn't disappoint last season despite entering the WNBA with sky-high expectations. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds during her first season with the Fever. The offseason has given Clark an opportunity to take a break from the marathon of a professional basketball season, but the All-Star guard has committed to getting tougher, spending significant time in the gym.

While Clark was working on her body, the Indiana Fever front office was busy improving the roster around her as it looked to build on last season. The Fever signed DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson in the offseason. The team also traded for Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown, putting together a contender around their superstar guard.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are expected to be in the thick of the playoff race throughout the season, but their impact on the league extends much further than what is happening on the court. Clark's popularity, forcing teams to change their venues in preparation for the Fever, could be the catalyst to a move that sees all WNBA teams permanently move into NBA arenas in their city as the league grows.

