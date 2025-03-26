"The next Caitlin Clark of college basketball": Trae Young puts Aaliyah Chavez in elite company with rousing praise

Four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young praised the rising star in women's basketball, Aaliyah Chavez, in his latest interview. On Wednesday, On3 High School interviewed the Atlanta Hawks star and asked his thoughts on Chavez's commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Hawks star praised on Chavez and compared her to big names in the women's basketball landscape.

"Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers, the next, I mean, Juju Watkins, the next Caitlin Clark of college basketball," Young told On3 High School. "It's going to be exciting she's in Norman, Oklahoma now."

Trae Young is a former Oklahoma Sooner, and he expressed his support for Chavez and even revealed his plans to watch her play. On Tuesday. Young shouted out the high-school player on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

"NORMANNNN WE UP!!!!!!!! Welcome to the Sooner Family lil sis!!! BOOMER SOONER!!!!!! ☝🏽 'Lets get it' @AALIYAH2CHAVEZ @OU_WBBall," Young tweeted.

A selected few women in women's basketball can become household names, and Chavez has shown the skills. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese the newest players who have become household names and have arguably catapulted the WNBA's popularity.

Paige Bueckers is the projected No. 1 selection in the upcoming WNBA draft. Chavez is following straight in their footsteps, as she is currently the No. 1-ranked female high school player in the nation. Moreover, she was also named Gatorade's National Player of the Year last week.

Trae Young shouts out Jamiya Neal and Sean Padulla amid March Madness hype

March Madness brings much hype with it. As the NCAA Tournament reaches its final stages, stars are born at the college level, some of whom take the professional basketball world by storm. Many professional players have their eyes on the tournament. While some support their alma mater, others like to check out the next generation of hoopers.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been following the tournament, and shouted out two college hoopers on X. On March 14, the star guard praised Ole Miss star Sean Padulla for his elite shooting skills.

"SEAN PEDULLA FOR GAME!!!! Just keep shooting..," Young wrote.

On March 20, Young shouted out Jamiya Neal, who has been averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists with the Creighton Bluejays.

"Neal from Creighton is getting too it !!!," Young said.

The Hawks star has not shied away from supporting younger players. He has also been an avid supporter of the rookies on his team. He has been guiding and supporting them as the veteran leader in their first professional basketball season.

