"The object of Trump’s ire" - Analyst says Caitlin Clark's injury is slowing down Donald Trump's collision course with WNBA

It surprises many that Donald Trump has not directly addressed Caitlin Clark and the WNBA despite the league’s politically active anti-MAGA stance. While most sports leagues distance themselves from politics, the WNBA’s players have repeatedly used their platform to advocate for inclusivity and justice.The league dedicated its 2020 season to “social justice” amid the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death. More recently, the league has taken a stance on immigration, releasing a statement in support of undocumented immigrants, an issue that has been a significant part of Trump’s second term so far.Most importantly, the league’s stance on trans rights and LGBTQ+ activism is the kind of “woke” stance that is usually met with resistance from conservatives. While Trump’s supporters have spoken up against the WNBA, the president himself has yet to break his silence. But Alex Keeney believes the silence is only temporary:“The right’s rising interest in the WNBA suggests the league could soon find itself the object of Trump’s ire. ... While the president has so far been quiet about the Clark issue and the WNBA’s progressive posturing in general, there are signs that may not last.”Keeney wrote on Friday that Trump’s reluctance to speak out against the WNBA is due to Caitlin Clark’s injury this season, limiting her to 13 appearances. He explained the right’s attraction toward Clark, referring to her as “MAGA Catnip.”“Trump’s willingness to intervene may have been influenced by one important fact: an injury sidelined Clark for much of the season. Without her on the floor, the supply of MAGA catnip has been diminished — at least until Clark returns next season.”Keeney's sentiments have also been echoed by Stephen A. Smith, who said in August that Trump could get involved in calling for an investigation into the WNBA's treatment of Clark.While some conservatives have attempted to weaponize Caitlin Clark, citing her treatment by the WNBA, the Fever star has kept herself away from politics. Caitlin Clark snubs Hall of Fame induction to support the Indiana Fever in the playoffsWhile Clark has been injured for most of the 2025 season, she has been constantly present on the sidelines, cheering for her teammates. On Friday, Clark became a Hall of Famer as her alma mater, Dowling Catholic High School, announced that she was a part of their 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.This would have made for quite a homecoming for Caitlin Clark, but she chose not to attend. Instead, she stuck with the Indiana Fever, supporting the team from the sidelines in Game 3. While the Fever lost the game, fans were appreciative of the support shown by the team’s biggest star.