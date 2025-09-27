  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "The object of Trump’s ire" - Analyst says Caitlin Clark's injury is slowing down Donald Trump's collision course with WNBA

"The object of Trump’s ire" - Analyst says Caitlin Clark's injury is slowing down Donald Trump's collision course with WNBA

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:24 GMT
Analyst says Caitlin Clark
Analyst says Caitlin Clark's injury is slowing down Donald Trump's collision course with WNBA (Credits: Getty)

It surprises many that Donald Trump has not directly addressed Caitlin Clark and the WNBA despite the league’s politically active anti-MAGA stance. While most sports leagues distance themselves from politics, the WNBA’s players have repeatedly used their platform to advocate for inclusivity and justice.

Ad

The league dedicated its 2020 season to “social justice” amid the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death. More recently, the league has taken a stance on immigration, releasing a statement in support of undocumented immigrants, an issue that has been a significant part of Trump’s second term so far.

Most importantly, the league’s stance on trans rights and LGBTQ+ activism is the kind of “woke” stance that is usually met with resistance from conservatives. While Trump’s supporters have spoken up against the WNBA, the president himself has yet to break his silence. But Alex Keeney believes the silence is only temporary:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The right’s rising interest in the WNBA suggests the league could soon find itself the object of Trump’s ire. ... While the president has so far been quiet about the Clark issue and the WNBA’s progressive posturing in general, there are signs that may not last.”

Keeney wrote on Friday that Trump’s reluctance to speak out against the WNBA is due to Caitlin Clark’s injury this season, limiting her to 13 appearances. He explained the right’s attraction toward Clark, referring to her as “MAGA Catnip.”

Ad
“Trump’s willingness to intervene may have been influenced by one important fact: an injury sidelined Clark for much of the season. Without her on the floor, the supply of MAGA catnip has been diminished — at least until Clark returns next season.”
Ad

Keeney's sentiments have also been echoed by Stephen A. Smith, who said in August that Trump could get involved in calling for an investigation into the WNBA's treatment of Clark.

While some conservatives have attempted to weaponize Caitlin Clark, citing her treatment by the WNBA, the Fever star has kept herself away from politics.

Caitlin Clark snubs Hall of Fame induction to support the Indiana Fever in the playoffs

While Clark has been injured for most of the 2025 season, she has been constantly present on the sidelines, cheering for her teammates. On Friday, Clark became a Hall of Famer as her alma mater, Dowling Catholic High School, announced that she was a part of their 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

This would have made for quite a homecoming for Caitlin Clark, but she chose not to attend. Instead, she stuck with the Indiana Fever, supporting the team from the sidelines in Game 3. While the Fever lost the game, fans were appreciative of the support shown by the team’s biggest star.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications