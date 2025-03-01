"The refs were on my nuts" - Dijonai Carrington cuts frustrated figure in latest Instagram post venting about officiating

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington shared her thoughts on how the referees handled Friday night's game between her Mist BC and Phantom BC via Instagram. While Carrington and Co. secured a comfortable 88-62 win, she had something to say about officials.

In the said post on Instagram, she shared a picture of her with a shocked expression, captioning it to highlight her feelings on the game's officiating.

"me all game yesterdary bc the r*fs were on my [nuts]," she captioned the post.

Carrington's story

DiJonai Carrington was the fourth-best scorer on Mist on Friday with nine points. She shot for 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed three rebounds and dished one assist. On the other side, however, she turned the ball over twice and committed five personal fouls in eight minutes, which helps explain why she felt that way about the referees.

This was almost twice her average (2.6 personal fouls per game). In eight games, the former Connecticut Sun star averages 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the 4-7 Mist.

DiJonai Carrington returns to action on Saturday against Rose BC

DiJonai Carrington has no time to rest as Mist BC faces Rose BC tonight in their third and final matchup of the 2025 Unrivaled regular season. Rose already won the series with two prior victories, but Mist will aim to improve to 5-7, extend their winning streak and snap Rose's 6-0 run.

DiJonai Carrington isn't expected to start, as Rickea Jackson (14.2 ppg) has taken over as the second-best scorer on the team. She'll have to wait for her chance once Jackson or Jewell Loyd are on the bench. Mist BC still have playoff chances but they need to keep winning in the final fixtures of the 2025 season.

After tonight's game, Mist will return to action next Saturday, March 8 against Laces, hoping their playoff chances remain alive. They will close out their regular season against the No. 1 ranked Lunar Owls on Monday, March 10, before the postseason starts on Sunday, March 16.

The job doesn't seem easy, but DiJonai Carrington and Co. have the talent to turn the situation around. Nevertheless, it might be a little too late for them.

