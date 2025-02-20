"The Wilson fans will go crazy": Fever fans erupt over Caitlin Clark’s exclusive Fever-themed Kobe 5 sneaker's first-look

Indiana Fever fans had their say about Caitlin Clark's exclusive Fever-themed Kobe Bryant sneakers. The Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever” drew plenty of attention on social media after "Just Fresh Kicks" shared a video of the shoes on Wednesday.

A large group of fans was ecstatic over this announcement and even took jabs at A'ja Wilson amid the "race" between her signature shoes and Clark's.

"Imagine they release these this year. The Wilson fans will go crazy," one fan said.

Some expressed their desire to cop a pair, wishing that they would be available at several places.

"I need these. Hope they don't sell out before I can get a pair," one fan wrote.

"I’m getting a pair, but please make it available in New Zealand 😅," another fan said.

Others didn't share the same enthusiasm, as they thought Caitlin Clark deserved a better design.

"She deserved much better than this swaggerless nonsense," one fan said.

"Nobody is ready to say the truth about this design 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark's love for Nike Kobe shoes dates from her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She wore several designs during her rookie season, which led to the announcement of the Nike Kobe 5 Proto. According to @allinlivee (Instagram), the Indiana Fever edition will be available at some point in 2025.

Nike CEO offered update on Caitlin Clark signature shoes plans

In December, Nike CEO Elliot Hill said during the company's Q2 earning calls that Clark's signature shoe would come in 2026.

"We've launched a women's basketball program, which I didn't think we'd ever do. Sabrina, Matt already touched on it, No. 2 shoe in the NBA. And then, we have A'ja and Caitlin coming back from behind and behind that. Sportswear, a new lineup around look at court, look at basketball, look at football, including the field general. So, net-net is the product's coming, and we're gaining confidence with each season."

A'ja Wilson's signature sneakers are set to debut in May, which some think forced the Oregon-based company to put off Clark's shoe release. This decision raised some eyebrows among fans, but they might drop special edition shoes before the Clark's kicks see the light.

