"These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark": Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA

On Tuesday, Diana Taurasi made a powerful statement about Paige Bueckers that quickly resonated across the WNBA community. Widely considered one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time, Taurasi spoke openly about the Dallas Wings rookie’s poise and talent on the court.

Taurasi emphasized that Bueckers’ experience at UConn has equipped her with the tools and mindset to potentially become the best player in the league one day.

"One thing I know about Paige is she's so grounded, so patient, and she's so prepared," said Taurasi on the "No Offseason" podcast. "She's learned that in the last four or five years, and all those things that she learned at Connecticut are going to change the way you look at that team. One day, she's going to end up being the best player in the league for sure."

WNBA fans were instantly fired up after Diana Taurasi’s statement went viral, sparking a wave of candid reactions online. Many users couldn’t resist bringing Caitlin Clark into the conversation, igniting a fresh round of debate across social media.

One fan said:

Tom Mazawey @TomMazawey I love how these jealous players (former) keep dissing CC. It's sad but laughable🙄😂

Another fan said:

Peter Garrett @TheUnrealPeterG It’s amazing how much the WNBA actually hates Caitlin Clark. She’s the ONLY player that has truly elevated the league beyond irrelevance, and most past and present players cannot give her any credit.

A fan commented:

Vincent @iamvs31 She hates Caitlin Clark so much

Another fan commented:

Anthony smith @hotnsaxxy2 But she couldn’t say the same about Caitlin Clark. I get it, it’s a #UConn thang.

A fan sarcastically wrote:

Sports Cards Suck @james_bring The one thing I know about Caitlin Clark is that she’s not grounded, completely impatient and has never prepared. No way she’ll be the best player in the league…

Another fan wrote:

🔥GSH_27🏀 @gsheverything But she had that nasty comment about CC coming to the league, WHY page isn't received that same energy from her SMH

Paige Bueckers dazzles to help Dallas Wings to first win of the season

Paige Bueckers lived up to Diana Taurasi’s glowing praise with a stellar performance on Tuesday night. The No. 1 overall pick delivered a career-best outing, leading the Dallas Wings to their first win of the season after a tough four-game losing streak.

The former UConn star not only set a new personal scoring high but also impressed with her defensive grit and exceptional playmaking. Bueckers consistently created scoring opportunities for her teammates, showcasing her elite court vision and leadership as a floor general.

She wrapped up the night with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block, while shooting an ultra-efficient 8-of-10 from the field. In the end, her stupendous all-round display propelled the Wings to a commanding 109-87 win.

