  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark": Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA

"These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark": Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 28, 2025 06:42 GMT
&quot;These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark&quot;: Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA. (Image Credit: Getty)
"These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark": Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA. (Image Credit: Getty)

On Tuesday, Diana Taurasi made a powerful statement about Paige Bueckers that quickly resonated across the WNBA community. Widely considered one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time, Taurasi spoke openly about the Dallas Wings rookie’s poise and talent on the court.

Ad

Taurasi emphasized that Bueckers’ experience at UConn has equipped her with the tools and mindset to potentially become the best player in the league one day.

"One thing I know about Paige is she's so grounded, so patient, and she's so prepared," said Taurasi on the "No Offseason" podcast. "She's learned that in the last four or five years, and all those things that she learned at Connecticut are going to change the way you look at that team. One day, she's going to end up being the best player in the league for sure."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WNBA fans were instantly fired up after Diana Taurasi’s statement went viral, sparking a wave of candid reactions online. Many users couldn’t resist bringing Caitlin Clark into the conversation, igniting a fresh round of debate across social media.

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A fan sarcastically wrote:

Ad

Another fan wrote:

Ad

Paige Bueckers dazzles to help Dallas Wings to first win of the season

Paige Bueckers lived up to Diana Taurasi’s glowing praise with a stellar performance on Tuesday night. The No. 1 overall pick delivered a career-best outing, leading the Dallas Wings to their first win of the season after a tough four-game losing streak.

The former UConn star not only set a new personal scoring high but also impressed with her defensive grit and exceptional playmaking. Bueckers consistently created scoring opportunities for her teammates, showcasing her elite court vision and leadership as a floor general.

She wrapped up the night with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block, while shooting an ultra-efficient 8-of-10 from the field. In the end, her stupendous all-round display propelled the Wings to a commanding 109-87 win.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications