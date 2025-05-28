"These jealous players keep dissing Caitlin Clark": Fans rage after Diana Taurasi makes bold statement on Paige Bueckers dominating WNBA

On Tuesday, Diana Taurasi made a powerful statement about Paige Bueckers that quickly resonated across the WNBA community. Widely considered one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time, Taurasi spoke openly about the Dallas Wings rookie’s poise and talent on the court.
Taurasi emphasized that Bueckers’ experience at UConn has equipped her with the tools and mindset to potentially become the best player in the league one day.
"One thing I know about Paige is she's so grounded, so patient, and she's so prepared," said Taurasi on the "No Offseason" podcast. "She's learned that in the last four or five years, and all those things that she learned at Connecticut are going to change the way you look at that team. One day, she's going to end up being the best player in the league for sure."
WNBA fans were instantly fired up after Diana Taurasi’s statement went viral, sparking a wave of candid reactions online. Many users couldn’t resist bringing Caitlin Clark into the conversation, igniting a fresh round of debate across social media.
Paige Bueckers dazzles to help Dallas Wings to first win of the season
Paige Bueckers lived up to Diana Taurasi’s glowing praise with a stellar performance on Tuesday night. The No. 1 overall pick delivered a career-best outing, leading the Dallas Wings to their first win of the season after a tough four-game losing streak.
The former UConn star not only set a new personal scoring high but also impressed with her defensive grit and exceptional playmaking. Bueckers consistently created scoring opportunities for her teammates, showcasing her elite court vision and leadership as a floor general.
She wrapped up the night with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block, while shooting an ultra-efficient 8-of-10 from the field. In the end, her stupendous all-round display propelled the Wings to a commanding 109-87 win.