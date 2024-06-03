"They have pride": Fever coach Sides justifies leaving Clark and Boston in game before injuries to both stars in blowout loss

The trip to "The Big Apple" didn't go as planned for Indiana Fever on June 2. The Indiana Fever suffered a blowout loss against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. Liberty pulverized Indiana Fever by a massive margin of 104-68. Injuries to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston only added salt to the Indiana Fever's wounds.

Indiana Fever Christie Sides was asked about her reasoning for keeping the starters Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in the game despite being down by 30 points in the fourth quarter. Sides underlined that her players wanted to keep "fighting" and play for "pride."

"They wanted to fight. They wanted to get in a game and try to make up, try to make the game closer than it was. They have pride too. They wanted to get in there and keep fighting," Christie Sides told media after the game.

Caitlin Clark suffered a blow to her left ear during the fourth quarter. After being checked by the team's medical staff, the Indiana Fever rookie walked back to the locker room. She did return to the bench with a couple of minutes remaining in the game but took no further part.

Aliyah Boston sustained an ankle injury late in the game with 5:33 minutes remaining in the contest. Boston fell on the court after contact with Liberty's Leonie Fiebich and immediately grimaced with pain.

Boston clutched her ankle and soon started walking toward the Indiana Fever locker room.

Christie Sides didn't offer any significant update on the injuries to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston after the game.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to Todd, he was still evaluating them when I went back there. It was Aliyah with an ankle, Caitlin with an ear, that's all. I don't know anything else," Sides added.

Indiana Fever's rough schedule is making life difficult for players

Indiana Fever has had the worst schedule to begin the 2024 WNBA season. The Eastern Conference team has already played 11 games in 20 days. The players have been fatigued due to the exhausting schedule.

The Indiana Fever have already lost center Temi Fagbenle, who has already missed a week due to a foot injury and is expected to be reevaluated after two more weeks.

Fever and its fanbase would hope that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston shrug off their recent injury setbacks and are available to play the next game against the Washington Mystics.

Indiana Fever have a much-needed four day break before their next game against the Mystics. The medical staff would look to get Clark and Boston ready for the upcoming contest.

If either Caitlin Clark or Aliyah Boston is forced to miss time due to injury, it would be a colossal blow to the Indiana Fever, who have already slipped to a 2-9 record after playing 11 games.