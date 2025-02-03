"They're trading for Kate Martin" - Fans predict Fever PG pursuit for Caitlin Clark backup after Grace Berger is waived 

Caitlin Clark is the only point guard on the Indiana Fever roster after the franchise waived Grace Berger on Sunday. The Fever have been very active this offseason, adding several key pieces via trade and free agency. Fans predict another move involving Clark's close friend and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin.

After Berger's exit, the Fever have 12 players on their roster, with DeWanna Bonner's deal expected to be made official soon. Clark is the only playmaker, with Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Kristy Wallace considered combo guards.

Last season, the Fever had Erica Wheeler as Clark's backup, but the veteran guard is now a free agent. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year played all 40 games last season, but it's still great to have a playmaker coming off the bench.

Indiana Fever fans were excited about the news of the team not having a backup point guard for Caitlin Clark. Some even predicted that the Fever are going to come after Kate Martin of the Golden State Valkyries.

"I'm dreaming big. They're trading for Kate Martin," a fan tweeted.

"So I wonder who's going to be Caitlin Clark backup now?," one fan asked.

"KM can run point for the 4min a game they rest CC," another fan claimed.

Some fans even thought of other choices for the Fever, while others reckon there are in-house options, as it's only a backup job.

"I think they package all of their picks to move up in the draft or use their leftover cap space to sign a PG," a fan predicted.

"Mitchell & Cunningham both ran point last year at different points. They also have 3 picks in the draft," one fan remarked.

"Jaelyn Brown is a PG, was a rookie last year as well. Berger will be a free agent next year, she will automatically be on a high pay scale, the Fever don’t wanna pay, especially when Lexie will also be a Free Agent this year," another fan commented.

Apart from Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner, the Fever also acquired Jaelyn Brown via trade and Natasha Howard in free agency.

Caitlin Clark immortalized by Iowa with jersey retirement

Caitlin Clark immortalized by Iowa with jersey retirement. (Photo: IMAGN)

Less than a year after leaving Iowa to become a pro, Caitlin Clark was back in her alma mater on Sunday. The Hawkeyes honored their greatest player by retiring her iconic No. 22 jersey in the rafters of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Clark broke a lot of records during her four years with the Hawkeyes, including the most points scored in NCAA Division I history previously held by the late "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

