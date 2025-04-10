"They weren't real fans": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas drops bold take on Caitlin Clark being 'weaponized' due to white privilege

Etan Thomas, a former Michael Jordan teammate, posted a video of WNBA star Caitlin Clark getting interviewed by longtime media personality David Letterman. Clark was asked about her experience being treated differently aside from her being a rookie.

However, Clark immediately shut down the narrative the media was trying to get her to participate in. The reigning Rookie of the Year acknowledged the fact that she has privilege because of the color of her skin. However, she didn't stop there as she gave credit to Black players, whom she said she looked up to.

Thomas had a bold take on how Clark is being "weaponized" for white privilege.

"One of the many statements and interviews that didn’t allow that certain demographic to weaponize Caitlin Clark the way they wanted to," Thomas wrote in his Instagram post.

The former Washington Wizards big man said some target her for her privilege:

"Again, they weren’t real fans of the game, they only wanted to use Caitlin Clark as a symbol to fit their agenda, and she ruined it for them."

During the interview, Clark shut down the racial narrative about the WNBA. She acknowledged how players of color were able to build the league because of their talent and hard work.

"I'm definitely privileged; I'm obviously white," Clark said. "But I think I'm somebody that grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. I know where this league comes from.

"A lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is. That's kind of the shoulders we stand on. I think that was something I was very aware of and something that I'm thankful for."

Caitlin Clark's takeover during a scrimmage against a men's team resurfaces

During an interview with David Letterman, Caitlin Clark was asked about her performance during a practice scrimmage. According to Clark, who appeared as a guest on the show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the scrimmage happened before her sophomore season.

According to Clark, her team was down 15 points and just naturally knocked down shots from beyond the arc. The Fever star downplayed what she did and said her team made a couple of 3-pointers. However, she eventually revealed she had 22 points in two minutes.

At the start, she claimed that no one was sure if what she did during the practice session happened. However, footage of it was soon posted online, and it went viral.

