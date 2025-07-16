Sophie Cunningham wasted no time clapping back at those who accused her of flopping during the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. In one moment during the game, Cunningham took a hard elbow to the back of her head from Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Surprisingly, the official, who was standing just a few feet away, missed what appeared to be an obvious foul. Cunningham quickly got back on her feet and gestured to indicate she had been struck. After the game, she reacted to a replay that clearly showed Nelson-Ododa, who’s on a $80,823 contract, landing the elbow squarely on her head.

"they said I flopped. el oh el," Cunningham tweeted.

Sophie Cunningham has a bit of a history when it comes to run-ins with Connecticut Sun players. In the Fever’s previous matchup against the Sun, she got into a heated altercation with Jacy Sheldon that ultimately led to her ejection from the game.

Despite the tension, Cunningham has been in strong form lately. Coming off the bench on Tuesday, the former Phoenix Mercury guard delivered another solid performance, scoring 11 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. She also chipped in with three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 26 minutes.

