"They've turned Caitlin Clark into Joe Biden" - Jason Whitlock doesn't mince words after Stephanie White provides latest injury update on superstar

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared an update on Caitlin Clark's injury before Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock wasn't happy with White's vague statement regarding the Fever superstar, comparing it with former United States president Joe Biden.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock went off on the Fever franchise for not providing a solid and concrete update on Clark's return. There are three games left in the regular season after Tuesday, and the Fever could still lose a playoff spot.Whitlock even went as far as comparing the situation to the concerns the American people had with Biden during the latter part of his presidency. He doesn't like the uncertainty surrounding Clark's ability to return to the court this season or even in the playoffs.&quot;They've turned Caitlin Clark into Joe Biden. No press conferences for 2 months. The cover-up is always worse than the crime. Her injury has been the weirdest thing I've seen in sports,&quot; Whitlock tweeted.Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKThey've turned Caitlin Clark into Joe Biden. No press conferences for 2 months. The coverup is always worse than the crime. Her injury has been the weirdest thing I've seen in sports.Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's game in Phoenix, coach Stephanie White was asked about Caitlin Clark's recovery from a groin injury and return before the playoffs begin. Clark has started practicing but isn't allowed to be in contact play.White didn't give a timetable for her return, mentioning long-term health as the priority.&quot;That's the hope,&quot; White said. &quot;She's working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back or is capable of coming back. I think the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing.&quot;Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 15, when she re-aggravated a groin injury. She has only appeared in 13 games this season, battling four muscle-related injuries since training camp.ESPN predicts Caitlin Clark's return from injuryWhile the Indiana Fever are not releasing a timeline for Caitlin Clark's return, ESPN seemingly dropped a possible return date for the former Iowa guard. Their WNBA injuries page put Sept. 7 as her estimated return date.The Fever have a game on that day against the Washington Mystics. It's an important matchup for Indiana, especially if they need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.It's also safe to assume that if Clark gets cleared, she'll be on a minutes restriction to ease her into the speed of the game. The Fever are in a tight battle against the Golden State Valkyries, Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks for the final three spots in the postseason.