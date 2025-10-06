  • home icon
"Thinks she's Caitlin Clark. Stick to quitting teams": Indiana Fever fans slam DeWanna Bonner after her daring play goes horribly wrong

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025
DeWanna Bonner faced criticism after her performance. (Image Credit: Getty)

DeWanna Bonner faced the wrath of Indiana Fever fans after her underwhelming performance contributed to the Phoenix Mercury’s Game 2 loss against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Bonner attempted a deep 3-pointer, a range her former teammate Caitlin Clark is known to dominate, but things went horribly wrong for the veteran forward.

After receiving a pass on the right wing, Bonner pulled up from several feet beyond the arc with 15 seconds still left on the shot clock. The shot missed everything, not even grazing the rim, resulting in an air ball.

The video of Bonner’s embarrassing miss instantly went viral across social media platforms. WNBA fans, particularly Indiana Fever supporters, seized the opportunity to mock the veteran forward after her daring play went horribly wrong.

"DeWanna Bonner thinks she’s Caitlin Clark. Stick to lay ups and quitting teams please," a fan wrote.
Wrote another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

DeWanna Bonner isn't known for her 3-point shooting

DeWanna Bonner is a proven winner and a veteran forward with an impressive array of skills in her arsenal. She can use her size and length to dominate in the paint and on the boards, but 3-point shooting has never been her strongest suit.

In the ongoing playoffs, the former Connecticut Sun star is shooting just 24.1% from beyond the arc. Despite her struggles, Bonner has continued to shoot with confidence, averaging 3.4 attempts per game but failing to make even one 3-pointer on average. Overall, she has taken 29 shots from deep and converted only seven.

In Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, Bonner attempted two shots from long range, missing both, with one failing to even touch the rim. It was a rough outing overall for the Mercury veteran as she missed four of her five field goal attempts and managed to grab just one rebound.

