"This is what Caitlin lost signing w/ Nike": WNBA fans take issue with Caitlin Clark's $28,000,000 decision after Steph Curry's video goes viral

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:21 GMT
Caitlin Clark fans have complained about Nike’s alleged lack of promotion and coverage of the Indiana Fever superstar. Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, took a shot at the brand for failing to hype her highly awaited return to Iowa in a preseason game. The point guard’s supporters are still waiting for Nike to release her signature shoe, over a year after signing an eight-year, $28,000,000 deal.

While Nike seems to have put Clark on the back burner, Steph Curry is putting the limelight on his endorsers. He recently worked out with UConn star Azzi Fudd, who has an NIL deal with the SC30 brand under the Under Armour umbrella.

Fans promptly dragged Caitlin Clark to Curry’s workout with Fudd:

"This is what Caitlin lost signing w/ Nike."
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

One fan reacted:

Clark reportedly signed the multi-year deal with Nike in April 2024. Nine months later, brand CEO Elliott Hill confirmed via Fortune Magazine that her signature shoe and logo are in the works. Six months after the interview, the brand refused to give a timeline for the release of her shoes.

Erin Kane, who represents Caitlin Clark, said in a “Diggin Deep” podcast in November last year that there is no “playbook” in curating Clark deals. The agent, however, said the point guard is on the same level as Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Tiger Woods.

Considering the comparisons, many consider Clark’s $3.5 million annual deal from Nike to be under the market. Some have pointed out that she could have opted to sign with Steph Curry’s brand instead of the Phil Knight-owned company.

Fever coach Stephanie White hopeful Caitlin Clark returns before playoffs

Caitlin Clark did not travel with the Indiana Fever for Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. Clark’s absence was the first time she did not join the team for a road game.

Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters before the Fever-Sun clash that “long-term health and wellness” are the team’s priority. She added when pressed about a potential return before the playoffs:

“That’s the hope. The hope is that she’s back.”

The Indiana Fever have nine games remaining, including three showdowns against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. After a four-day break following the win in Connecticut, the Fever will start a two-game mini-series with the Lynx on Friday.

Stephanie White remains hopeful that Caitlin Clark can return to help the team book a spot in the postseason. The Fever own a 19-16 record for No. 6 in the standings. White’s team is only 2.5 games ahead of the 10th-ranked Washington Mystics (16-18).

bell-icon Manage notifications