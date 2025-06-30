"This is so cool": Sophie Cunningham overwhelmed by country music star Alana Springsteen’s wholesome 'DIY' gesture

Sophie Cunningham was overwhelmed by the wholesome gesture of country music star Alana Springsteen at a musical live show in Indiana. Springsteen rocked a handmade Cunningham jersey during the performance on Saturday, and Cunningham made sure to return the love with a heartfelt message.
Springsteen has been closely following the Indiana Fever’s craze like everyone else in the country. The 24-year-old singer had to wait for more Fever jerseys to be released due to increasing demand, as they were sold out on all the official sites.
So, Springsteen had to pull out all the stops to make a handmade Cunningham jersey, which she wore during the show in Noblesville, Indiana, at the Ruoff Music Center, as part of the "Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour."
Springsteen touchingly gave a speech to her at the show, which she shared on Instagram.
“If you follow me on TikTok, you’ve seen this jersey.I’ve been following the Fever craziness. Get your drink in the air and cheer for the Indiana Fever and being a girl’s girl!”
She also left a note on the video saying,
“When the jerseys are sold out but you’re a girl’s girl. Anyone else watching this Clark/Cunningham Batman/Robin situation on repeat?”
In the caption, she wrote,
“I decided to wear my DIY Sophie Cunningham jersey at our live show in Indiana and it was amazing.
She then tagged Cunningham and asked,
“How many likes to get you out to a show?”
A response from the Sophie Cunningham was on the cards, and she didn’t disappoint as she quickly replied to Springsteen’s heartwarming message. The Fever guard admitted she was touched by the gesture and said she’d attend her show once the season ends.
"Wait this is so cool!!! once season is over I’m there🍻
Why did Sophie Cunningham’s jersey sell out?
Sophie Cunningham may be only a few months into her new team, but she’s already causing sellouts. Indeed, the Fever guard’s jersey sold out within hours last week after a dramatic game incident.
For those who missed it, Cunningham, one of the Indiana Fever’s best players not named Caitlin Clark, retaliated with a foul on Jacy Sheldon, the Connecticut Sun guard who poked Clark in the eye during a WNBA game on June 17.
After the game, Cunningham stated, “I play for my team, and sometimes you have to defend each other out there.”
The incident sparked massive chatter among WNBA fans and skyrocketed Cunningham’s fame, including a jersey sellout and a jump from 300K to 1 million TikTok followers. The 28-year-old has now solidified her name among Fever fans, and her jersey will be highly sought after.