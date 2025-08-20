"This is crazy": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull reacts to wholesome montage of Fever star's transformation over two decades

Lexie Hull has steadily become a household name in women’s basketball, thanks to her vital role in the Indiana Fever’s success. Through all the highs and lows, her mother, Jaime Hull, has been a constant source of support for the Fever’s 3-and-D specialist.On Tuesday, a fan-made video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing Lexie’s remarkable transformation over the past two decades. The montage quickly caught the attention of her mother, who praised the edit for its quality, though she couldn’t help but point out one small flaw.&quot;This is crazy!&quot; Jaime Hull wrote. &quot;Funny because the first little kid photo is actually Lacie.&quot;It has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Lexie Hull, who began the season in blistering form but cooled off after the All-Star break. Her red-hot shooting and suffocating defense initially earned her a spot in coach Stephanie White’s starting lineup.However, the former Stanford forward later lost her place to Sophie Cunningham after struggling with her shooting from beyond the arc. Hull recently showed signs of breaking out of her slump, knocking down four of her six 3-point attempts against the Chicago Sky on Aug. 10.Since that game, though, the Fever sharpshooter has gone just 3-for-11 from deep over the next three outings. With Cunningham now ruled out for the remainder of the season, coach White may once again turn to Hull as a starter.Jaime Hull offers words of encouragement to Lexie Hull and Indiana FeverThe Indiana Fever have battled adversity throughout the ongoing season. Injuries have threatened to derail their campaign completely, but the resiliency shown by the players has been nothing short of commendable.On Tuesday, Jaime Hull offered words of encouragement to her daughter Lexie Hull and the Fever players after Sophie Cunningham joined Caitlin Clark and two other stars on the injury list.&quot;Absolute truth!! You got this @lexiehulll &amp; @IndianaFever !! Lock in, never ever quit, and fight until the end!!! Thank you @BrynDrescher,&quot; Jaime Hull tweeted.The Fever have nine games remaining in their regular-season schedule and remain firmly in the playoff race. Lexie Hull and the Fever are slated to lock horns with the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.