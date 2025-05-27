"This isn't even Michael Jordan" - Colin Cowherd lauds Caitlin Clark for skyrocketing Fever’s franchise value to $340 million in just 40 games

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd praised Caitlin Clark's impact on the Indiana Fever franchise and the WNBA.

In a "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" episode posted by The Volume on X on Monday, Cowherd noted several statistics about Clark's financial impact. The reigning Rookie of the Year accounted for 26.5% of the league's economic activity, and the merchandise sales increased by 234%.

Cowherd also said that the Fever's valuation had risen to $340 million after Clark's rookie season. The franchise had a $90 million before Clark arrived.

"She could be a billion-dollar athlete," Cowherd said of Clark. "When I see these numbers, I'm like this is Tiger (Woods) in a tour. This isn't even (Michael) Jordan. This is totally different."

In December, Indy Star's Dana Hunsinger Benbow asked Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance and a valuation expert, about Clark's financial impact.

According to Brewer's calculations, Clark is responsible for 26.5% of WNBA economic activity, which includes merchandise sales and television revenue. In terms of attendance, Brewer told Bebow that one of every six WNBA tickets sold can be attributed to Clark.

Further, Brewer said that Clark's presence drove the Fever's valuation "closer to $340 million." Sportico published WNBA team valuations that pegged Indiana at $90 million in June.

Last season, Caitlin Clark played in 40 games and averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Indiana Fever announces that Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks with an injury

On Monday, the Indiana Fever announced that Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain.

Indiana coach Stephanie White said that Clark underwent an MRI. White said the Fever star reported "some pain" in her leg following Indiana's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. She played 38 minutes and finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

The announcement rules Clark out of the Fever's next four games. Clark will miss Indiana's road game on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. She is also sidelined for the two-game homestand vs. the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Mystics on June 3.

Clark will also miss the much-anticipated rematch against Angel Reese and the Sky on June 7 at Chicago's United Center. Clark will be reevaluated on June 9, making her status for the June 10 game against the Atlanta Dream also unclear.

