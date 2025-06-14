"This would explain why Azzi was liking anti Clark posts" - WNBA fans react to Azzi Fudd's parents' take on Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese rivalry

Azzi Fudd's parents, Katie Smrcka-Duffy and Tim Fudd, shared their opinions on the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry, which has the fans buzzing. On Thursday, the UConn Huskies star's parents joined Julian Brown on the "NOVA Legends Podcast" where they talked about their daughter's career, the WNBA and more.

On Friday, an X user shared a clip from the episode where Katie and Tim expressed their opinion on the Clark and Reese rivalry. They explained that the Clark-Reese rivalry split the community into two halves.

They also criticized the league for covering and pushing the Indiana Fever guard more than other great players. After listening to their opinions, the fans dropped their reactions in the post's comments section.

"And this would explain why Azzi was liking anti Clark posts. The conversations they must have," one fan said.

"Honestly these are embarrassing 😳 for Azzi and UConn basketball," another fan said.

One fan explained that the league prioritizing Clark has to do with her popularity converting to increased sales of tickets.

"Do any of these “it’s not just Caitlin” people understand economics at all? They aren’t moving Caitlin’s games to larger arenas and having her on TV as a charity case! CAITLIN SELLS TICKETS and does HUGE ratings! Everything from these people is just JEALOUSY! It’s disgusting!!!" a fan commented.

"Without all due respect they are taking a page of out their daughter Paige’s playbook," another fan said.

"Parents usually speak on behalf of their kids. Their thoughts on Caitlin Clark are their daughter’s thoughts," another fan said.

Fudd's parents compared Clark and Paige Bueckers in another segment of the episode. They called Clark a scorer and described Bueckers as a more complete player.

Caitlin Clark is ready to make her return after missing out on five consecutive games

The wait is over for the Caitlin Clark stans as the Indiana Fever superstar is set to make her return on Saturday against the New York Liberty. The 2024 Rookie of the Year suffered a left quadriceps strain on May 24 and had to be sidelined with an indefinite timeline for her return.

However, after Thursday's practice sessions, Fever coach Stephanie White talked with the press and had positive opinions on Clark and Sophie Cunningham's return. Cunningham was sidelined with an ankle injury.

On Friday, the Fever released their emergency hardship signee Aari McDonald, who was only required to be down if Clark or Cunningham were coming back. Moreover, both guards are no longer on the team's injury list, which makes the chances of them participating in Saturday's game significantly higher.

