"This is how you grow a sport" - Hoops world shout out Angel Reese's Met Gala appearance in bold outfit

Angel Reese was one of several athletes who attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night. Reese celebrated her 22nd birthday by showcasing her 16Arlington dress by Marco Capaldo. It also showed how the WNBA's popularity is booming as fans pointed out on social media.

Reese took some short time off from the Chicago Sky's training camp to attend the 2024 Met Gala. She was practicing with her teammates on Sunday, flew to New York on Monday, and will play a game in Chicago on Tuesday against the New York Liberty.

The "Chi-Town Barbie" also turned 22 on Monday and celebrated it with many A-List people, including Zendaya, Usher, Sydney Sweeney, Shakira, and more. Other basketball players on the guest list are Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets and NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who was with his wife Gabrielle Union.

Angle Reese being invited to the 2024 Met Gala meant that there's more than just one superstar in their draft class. Caitlin Clark is the cream of the crop as evidenced by the record-breaking viewership of the draft and the number of people who attended her first preseason game in Dallas.

However, Reese is a star on her own and her appearance at the Met Gala, one of the most star-studded occasions of the year, is a great way to grow the WNBA. That is what several fans thought when they saw the Chicago Sky star posed for photos at the event.

"This is how you grow a sport," one fan claimed on X.

"Her attending the #MET is huge. Love this for her," another fan wrote.

"Angel Reese at THE Met Gala. Now that is IMPACT," a fan commented.

Others were just in awe of the Chicago Sky star's elegance and beauty.

"Wow she is a superstar! Gorgeous Reese!" a fan remarked.

"She is gorgeous and the WNBA better jump on her marketability," another fan suggested.

"She is a brilliant ball player, and totally slays at the Met Gala!" one fan wrote.

Angel Reese to play preseason game after attending 2024 Met Gala

Angel Reese set to play her second preseason game with the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese made her preseason debut for the Chicago Sky last Friday against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese finished the game with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. She was in foul trouble, but she will have all the time to make adjustments to her defense at the pro level.

Reese and the Sky are at home on Tuesday as they host the visiting New York Liberty. It's a tall task for the young Chicago team going up against last year's WNBA Finals runners-up. Reese is set to finish a busy three days after enduring training camp and the Met Gala on Sunday and Monday, respectively.