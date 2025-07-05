  • home icon
  • “This mf don’t miss”: WNBA rookie Deja Kelly can’t hide her true feelings on Drake’s new song “What Did I Miss?

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 05, 2025 17:52 GMT
Deja Kelly reacted to Drake
Deja Kelly reacted to Drake's latest release on her social media (image credit: getty)

Deja Kelly couldn't hide her love for Drake's new release, "What Did I Miss?" The latest track from the Canadian rapper premiered on "ICEMAN EPISODE ONE" on YouTube Stream on Friday. He released the song worldwide on Saturday.

It was aimed at some people who were close to Drake, and the betrayal during his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Kelly posted the screenshot of a verse from the song on her Instagram Story.

"This mf don't miss," Kelly wrote.
[Credit: IG/@dejakelly]

Kelly was arguably the most surprising rookie in the WNBA preseason in May. She went undrafted this year, but in less than a month, she hit the game-winner in the preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 6.

Kelly scored 15 points in just 13 minutes, making 5 of 7 shots. With just over 13 seconds left and the Las Vegas trailing by 84-83, Aces coach Becky Hammon put the ball in Kelly's hands.

During one of the greatest moments of her basketball career, Kelly didn't flinch and drained the game-winner. However, she was waived by the team before the start of the regular season.

Deja Kelly reflects on being waived by the Aces

After going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft, Deja Kelly signed a training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces.

Two days after being waived by the Aces, Kelly spoke to Ros Gold-Onwude on the "Good Follow" show on May 14. She got emotional talking about the game-winner.

"I think, first, for me, it just felt like a sense of gratitude," Kelly said. "Attitude of gratitude. Just being able to be on that court in that moment."

She added that she was grateful to Las Vegas for the opportunity after going undrafted.

"That was one of the best moments of my basketball career, really," Kelly said. "And again, for that to be how my W career starts was a such a blessing ... It was just a sense of happiness ― a sense of joy with that team.
"It was an opportunity that I'll forever be grateful to that organization for. ... You know, just playing with an extra chip on my shoulder. That was my main thing. Just post-draft, that's what I gotta do. Gotta continue to really not prove anyone else wrong, but prove myself right. I know I belong. I know this is where I'm supposed to be."
Kelly continues to train and is waiting for a call from a WNBA team.

