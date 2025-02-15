"This one shot was more exciting than Angel Reese's whole career": Fans revisit Caitlin Clark's historic 49-point game on its anniversary

Caitlin Clark fans celebrated a special day for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star on Saturday. Clark broke the all-time NCAA women's scoring record on Feb. 15, 2024, with a 49-point, 13-assist and five-rebound performance against the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

In a 106-89 win over Michigan, Clark converted 16 of 31 field goal attempts, including nine of 18 3-point attempts. On the first anniversary of this performance, fans remembered it on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some fans used the date to remind others about Clark's achievements and called out those who compare the Indiana Fever star to Angel Reese or JuJu Watkins.

"This one shot was more exciting than angel Reese whole career😭," one fan said.

"People watch this and hate," another fan said.

"Hope those who keep on saying that Juju is better than CC gets to remember this," another fan added.

Ad

Others highlighted that Clark was putting on a show during her college days but fans are still surprised by her performances in WNBA.

"Best player in the wnba . Never witnessed a rookie double teamed so much and face guarded full court and still be an mvp candidate. Crazy work," one fan said.

"It was only a year ago that we witnessed this, and yet Caitlin continues to ooh and awe us with her amazing talent. Even now she is in the gym only getting better," another fan added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark broke the all-time scoring record with a logo 3-pointer just 132 seconds into the match. She surpassed former Washington All-American Kelsey Plum with this play, which she admitted was on purpose. The Hawkeyes won the first three quarters of the game (33-22, 20-19 and 28-19) to get a blowout win and improve to 23-3.

Kate Martin also added 20 points on 7-from-11 from the field in that game.

Stephanie White shares initial thoughts after first practices with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever's new head coach Stephanie White hailed Caitlin Clark's work ethic on Wednesday at Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series.

Ad

"So far she has been (coachable)," White said. "I haven't done a whole lot yet. Most great players want to be coached, they want to be challenged, they want to be pushed outside of their comfort zone because they want to be the greatest that has ever played.

"I don't want to put words in Catlin Clark's mouth but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis that is perfectionist that does thing at such an elite level, they want to be the best."

The Fever are entering a new era with White on the sideline. They had a busy offseason with moves that made them championship contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback