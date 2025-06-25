"This sounds kinda like beef": Fans react as Alyssa Thomas sidesteps question on fiancee DeWanna Bonner amid Fever exit report

WNBA fans reacted to Alyssa Thomas refusing to address DeWanna Bonner's future after the potential exit from the Indiana Fever. Bonner is reportedly not interested in playing another game for the Fever. After playing 9 games, she was sidelined from the team, citing "personal reasons."
However, according to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Bonner, who the Fever signed during the offseason, was dissatisfied with her role on the team. Costabile also reported that Bonner had chosen Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury as her next landing spots.
During a media interaction, Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner's partner and former teammate, was asked about Phoenix being one of Bonner's preferred landing spots. However, the Mercury guard refused to address the question.
"We are not doing that," Thomas said.
Judging by Thomas' reaction, some fans guessed a hidden tension between the couple.
"wow thought maybe she just wants to avoid tampering, but this sounds kinda like beef," a fan wrote.
One fan alleged that Thomas has participated in Bonner wanting out of Indiana, writing:
"Exactly all fake. She had something to do with it."
Based on their off-court relationship, some fans suggested that Bonner wanted to play with Thomas, which is why she preferred Phoenix as one of her destinations.
"Omg is it because she wants to be with her boo 😮," a fan commented.
"Sad that this is not about sports or the team but about her se**** desire to be with her "wife" in Phoenix" and her spoiled brat attitude about not wanting to share the stage with @CaitlinClark22," another wrote.
"Real Housewives of the WNBA. This league is a circus," one fan commented.
Meanwhile, a fan supported Thomas' refusal to comment, writing:
"Outstanding……..Not AT responsibility to comment…..that’s up to Fever Front Office and DB."
DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas had been friends for a long time before they expressed their romantic interest. They started dating in 2020, after they became teammates in Connecticut. After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2023, during All-Star Weekend.
DeWanna Bonner fit with Fever was "off" since the start
DeWanna Bonner was supposed to be one of the big pieces in the Fever's quest for success this season. From her scoring prowess to her veteran leadership, Bonner was expected to be one of the guiding names, along with coach Stephanie White.
However, she quickly fell out of White's favor, who replaced Bonner with guard Lexie Hull in the starting lineup. The two-time WNBA champion fell out of the starting lineup after just three games, and her minutes took a substantial hit. She played her last six games as a bench player.
According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, the fit between the Indiana Fever and the veteran player was "off" since Bonner joined the Fever. From being one of the core players to guide the Fever to a championship to being one of the reserves, perhaps DeWanna Bonner wanted more.
Bonner was playing her lowest minutes since her rookie year in 2009. Moreover, she was also averaging a career-low in her statline. In 9 games, she averaged 7.1 points (first time in single digits), 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.