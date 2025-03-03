Toronto Tempo welcomes $340 million tennis icon as new co-owner of WNBA expansion team: Report

The WNBA will soon expand to include its first team based outside the United States, the Toronto Tempo. In May 2024, it was announced that Toronto had been awarded a franchise. According to the report, the team is set to play its inaugural season in 2026.

While there is still quite a bit of time before the Tempo starts playing, a development was reported regarding its ownership. It was announced that tennis legend Serena Williams joined the franchise's ownership group.

Williams' ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo is not her first sports-related business venture. She is also a part-owner of the Angel City FC and has a minority stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Per Forbes, Serena Williams has a net worth of $340 million as of 2024.

Williams is joining Kilmer Sports Ventures on Tempo's ownership group. Kilmer Sports is owned by Larry Tanenbaum, whose other sporting properties through his holding company include several Canadian-based sports teams like the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the MLS's Toronto FC, and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Aside from owning teams in several leagues, Tanenbaum is also the Chairman of the NBA's Board of Governors. Per Forbes, Tanenbaum's net worth is $2.5 billion.

WNBA fans react as Serena Williams is announced as part-owner of the Toronto Tempo

The report that Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo's ownership group has caused quite a stir among basketball fans. Many Toronto basketball fans are hyped and are welcoming Williams with open arms in her role with the upcoming WNBA franchise.

Several fans are excited about what she can bring to the franchise, with some citing her championship pedigree as a huge asset.

"Wow Great GM and now a champion owner the standard has just been set," one fan tweeted.

"That’s a game-changing move! Serena brings the same championship mentality to the business side as she did on the court. Big win for the Toronto Tempo," someone tweeted.

"Tempo is already winning off the court, excited for the future winning on the court," another said.

Meanwhile, some fans are already discussing tangible changes she can bring to the franchise.

"Serena Williams will think up some good stuff for my home country team. Can you please first start with this logo that looks like NB or the Pacers, PLEASE," one person said.

"Very cool! Serena, maybe you can improve the uniforms and the logo!" Another chimed in.

"What an exciting addition! Her winning mentality will be a game-changer," another tweeted.

The Toronto Tempo will eventually join the Golden State Valkyries as the league's newest additions. The Valkyries will play their inaugural season this year, led by Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's former college teammate.

A 15th franchise will debut in 2026 and will be based in Portland, Oregon.

