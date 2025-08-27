"Tough!": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull proud of Fever guard gutting through massive head injury scare in mammoth win over Storm

Jaime Hull praised her daughter, Lexie Hull, following the Indiana Fever’s 95-75 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday in Indianapolis.A fan on X shared an illustration of what appeared to be a wounded Lexie in battle. Jaime reposted the post and wrote:&quot;Tough!💪🏼💪🏼.&quot;Hull briefly left the game after a collision with Seattle’s Gabby Williams less than three minutes into the first quarter. On the play, Fever star Kelsey Mitchell poked the ball against a driving Skylar Diggins. Hull was the defender under the basket, and after turning to steal the loose ball, she knocked her head with a running Williams.Both players stayed on the floor for some time. Hull slowly stood up and put a towel on her head as she walked to the locker room with Fever trainer Todd Champlin.She returned to the Fever bench early in the second quarter. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd erupted in cheers as she made her way to the scorer’s table. She checked back in at the 8:06 mark of the second quarter.Several plays later, Hull’s 3-pointer off a broken play gave Indiana its biggest lead at the time (42-29). She finished the game with five points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 23 minutes.With the win against the Storm (20-19), the Fever moved into No. 6 with a 20-18 record. They swept the regular-season series against Seattle 3-0.Lexie Hull will be key for the Fever's playoff pushAmid the Indiana Fever's injury woes, Lexie Hull will be key down the stretch. The 6-foot-1 guard was reinserted into the starting lineup following Sophie Cunningham's season-ending MCL injury. In Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm, Indiana had five players on the injury list.Guards Sydney Colson (left ACL) and Aari McDonald (right foot) are also sidelined for the rest of the season. Superstar Caitlin Clark has missed her 16th straight game due to a right groin injury. The reigning Rookie of the Year hasn't played since July 15, while forward Chloe Bibby (left knee) has been out since Friday.In her fourth season with Indiana, Hull is averaging career-best numbers across the board: 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 37 games.The Fever face crucial games that could affect their playoff positioning. They play the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks (17-18) on Friday and the seventh-place Golden State Valkyries (19-18) on Sunday.