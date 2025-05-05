"Toxic culture from last year is gone": Fans react as Caitlin Clark blessed with heartfelt gesture from teammates after win vs Brazil

Caitlin Clark made her much-anticipated return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday. She led the Indiana Fever to a commanding 108-44 preseason victory over the Brazil National Team. The atmosphere inside the arena was electric and the energy among the Fever players was just as captivating.

The team’s growing chemistry was on full display postgame when Clark stepped up for a courtside interview. She was immediately swarmed by her fired-up teammates, their enthusiastic and heartfelt celebration speaking volumes about the bond forming within the squad.

The moment quickly went viral, setting social media abuzz. Fans shared candid reactions, with many highlighting the evident culture shift and positive energy surrounding the Fever this season compared to last year.

"So glad they did this man. The toxic culture from last year is gone!!!" a fan commented.

"What a difference a year makes. Stephanie has brought together a group of amazing ladies. I’m so happy for CC this year; this group loves her and she loves them," commented another fan.

"Man I love this? This is a not only a group of players, this is a TEAM! After all that bs during the season and off season about not wanting to come to the FEVER! Now we have all them loving on CC," a fan wrote.

"This is what she deserves. A team that loves and supports her. This is why they win the title this year. Love it," wrote another fan.

"They can hate all they want. But you cant stop this! That's God given," a fan said.

"Got me emotional af she’s so loved," said another fan.

Indiana Fever change roster around Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever entered the offseason with a clear mission of building a stronger, more competitive roster around rising star Caitlin Clark. In pursuit of that goal, the franchise made sweeping changes, retaining only five players from last season’s roster and parting ways with notable names like NaLyssa Smith, Katie Lou Samuelson, Temi Fagbenle and Erica Wheeler.

The front office took a strategic approach, opting to bring in seasoned veterans who could both support Clark’s development and elevate the team’s immediate championship aspirations. Key offseason additions included Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham, each bringing valuable experience and leadership to a revamped Fever squad.

