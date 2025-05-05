Sophie Cunningham candidly reacts to viral video of her and Lexie Hull flanking Caitlin Clark: "My gosh"

Caitlin Clark suited up for her first preseason game of the year on Sunday, helping lead the Indiana Fever to a dominant 108-44 win over the Brazil National Team. While the scoreboard told one story, it was a viral courtside moment that stole the spotlight on social media.

One particular clip that caught fans' attention showed Clark seated on the bench, flanked by teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as the trio watched the action unfold. The visual instantly reminded fans of an earlier viral video where the three were seen walking together, prompting playful nicknames for Cunningham and Hull as Clark’s “blonde bodyguards.”

While Cunningham remained silent during the first viral moment, she couldn’t resist chiming in this time. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she humorously diverted attention from the “bodyguard” chatter, focusing instead on the candy she was snacking on during the clip.

"one could possibly believe that was the best starburst I’ve ever eaten, my gosh," Cunningham wrote.

The chemistry between Clark, Cunningham and Lexie Hull appears to be growing stronger by the day. Since the start of training camp, the Fever trio has been seen sharing plenty of light-hearted moments together, both on and off the court. Beyond their budding camaraderie, the trio also represents the Fever’s most reliable threat from beyond the arc.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sophie Cunningham's bold stance on Fever

Caitlin Clark couldn’t contain her excitement after Sophie Cunningham doubled down on her now-viral phrase comparing playing for the Indiana Fever to “a fresh of breath air.” The humorous slip, meant to be “a breath of fresh air," originated from an on-court interview where Cunningham appeared to fumble her words.

Still, embracing the lighthearted moment, Cunningham stood by her original remark. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos in her Fever uniform, cheekily captioning the post “a fresh of breath air.” Clark quickly took notice of the post and made her appreciation known, reacting with pure joy to her teammate’s playful post.

"Not only did you double down … your triple down that this was the correct saying," Clark commented.

Both Clark and Cunningham saw action on Sunday, with Clark leading the starting lineup and Cunningham serving as the first player off the bench. Clark delivered an impressive performance, finishing with 17 points in just 18:42 minutes. Cunningham contributed solidly as well, adding six points in 11 minutes of court time.

