"‘Truly a stain on society’: A'ja Wilson’s friend pulls no punches on Drake’s ‘d**k riders’ for going after LeBron and Savannah James

A'ja Wilson’s friend Michael McManus, who goes by “Deloris” on X (formerly Twitter), weighed in on the trolling LeBron and Savannah James have been receiving. The power couple earned the ire of Drake fans on Tuesday after clips of them vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” went viral.McManus pulled no punches in reacting to the trolling the Jameses received online:DELORIS THE GENERAL MANAGER JORDAN @wheelsfelloff_LINKGrown a** men are on this app upset that LeBron and Savannah were partying to NLU Drake and his community of d**k riders are truly a stain on society Yall need to be put tf downThe beef between LeBron James and Drake, which reportedly started in June 2024, has intensified. Roughly a week ago, the Grammy-winning artist changed a few lines of his “Nonstop” hit to diss James.Early this month, Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” single also took a shot at the four-time NBA MVP.“I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since ‘Headlines’”The four-time NBA MVP kept mum but appeared on a video released on Tuesday by Tyler the Creator, another artist known for dissing Drake. James capped it off by vibing with his wife to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a song that blatantly calls the Canadian a pedophile.Drake fans trolled the Jameses for the scene in Southern France. A’ja Wilson’s friend took offense and pushed back against the criticism.A'ja Wilson’s friend takes a shot at WNBA players Courtney Williams and Natasha HiedemanA'ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, did not limit his reactions to the Drake-James beef. McManus did not hold back when Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natasha Hiedeman revealed their plans for their “Studbudz” channel on Twitch.When the co-hosts announced their decision to bring Angel Reese critic Dave Portnoy as a guest, the former dance instructor reacted:DELORIS THE GENERAL MANAGER JORDAN @wheelsfelloff_LINKYou see how easily it was for them to agree to let Dave come on their platform as an opportunity to earn more money and expand their audience That's why Bomani wasn't wrong imoWilliams was adamant that all she wanted was to hear Portnoy’s part of the story regarding his comments about Reese. The Lynx All-Star insisted that he would not judge the Barstool founder until she gets the chance to talk with him.McManus, though, is convinced the move is simply for money.Many have questioned A'ja Wilson’s association with “Deloris.” However, the three-time and reigning WNBA MVP has refused to directly address questions regarding her relationship with McManus.