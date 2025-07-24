  • home icon
  "'Truly a stain on society': A'ja Wilson's friend pulls no punches on Drake's 'd**k riders' for going after LeBron and Savannah James

"‘Truly a stain on society’: A'ja Wilson’s friend pulls no punches on Drake’s ‘d**k riders’ for going after LeBron and Savannah James

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:33 GMT
"‘Truly a stain on society’: A'ja Wilson’s friend pulls no punches on Drake’s ‘d**k riders’ for going after LeBron and Savannah James. [photo: Getty]

A'ja Wilson’s friend Michael McManus, who goes by “Deloris” on X (formerly Twitter), weighed in on the trolling LeBron and Savannah James have been receiving. The power couple earned the ire of Drake fans on Tuesday after clips of them vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” went viral.

McManus pulled no punches in reacting to the trolling the Jameses received online:

The beef between LeBron James and Drake, which reportedly started in June 2024, has intensified. Roughly a week ago, the Grammy-winning artist changed a few lines of his “Nonstop” hit to diss James.

Early this month, Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” single also took a shot at the four-time NBA MVP.

“I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since ‘Headlines’”
The four-time NBA MVP kept mum but appeared on a video released on Tuesday by Tyler the Creator, another artist known for dissing Drake. James capped it off by vibing with his wife to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a song that blatantly calls the Canadian a pedophile.

Drake fans trolled the Jameses for the scene in Southern France. A’ja Wilson’s friend took offense and pushed back against the criticism.

A'ja Wilson’s friend takes a shot at WNBA players Courtney Williams and Natasha Hiedeman

A'ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, did not limit his reactions to the Drake-James beef. McManus did not hold back when Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natasha Hiedeman revealed their plans for their “Studbudz” channel on Twitch.

When the co-hosts announced their decision to bring Angel Reese critic Dave Portnoy as a guest, the former dance instructor reacted:

Williams was adamant that all she wanted was to hear Portnoy’s part of the story regarding his comments about Reese. The Lynx All-Star insisted that he would not judge the Barstool founder until she gets the chance to talk with him.

McManus, though, is convinced the move is simply for money.

Many have questioned A'ja Wilson’s association with “Deloris.” However, the three-time and reigning WNBA MVP has refused to directly address questions regarding her relationship with McManus.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

